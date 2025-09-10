A Downtown Immersive Theatre Awakens at GOSPËL as FAIRYLAND'S ETHER 0011 Leads the Way

"Gospël is a sanctuary for artists, a place where music, theater, and live performance merge into something alive, something communal. FAIRYLAND captures that dream perfectly." —James Huddleston, Co-Founder, Gospël NYC Post this

Gospël, founded by James Huddleston and Juriel Zeligman is a cutting-edge collective space, supper club, and lounge dedicated to connection, community, and the arts. With its mantra, "Light Up the Darkness" inspired by Bob Marley Gospël sets the stage for FAIRYLAND'S ETHER 0011, inviting audiences to step inside a living story.

"I always wanted Gospël to be more than a venue," Huddleston shares. "It's a sanctuary for artists, a place where music, theater, and live performance merge into something alive, something communal. FAIRYLAND captures that dream perfectly."

FAIRYLAND: ETHER 0011 is a bold, multi-sensory performance that fuses theater, music, dance, and living art into an unforgettable night where the audience becomes part of the narrative. This lyrical supernatural fantasy drama, rooted in mysticism and inspired by true events unfolds in a city where magic hides in the shadows, and family is the only force stronger than destiny.



FAIRYLAND: ETHER 0011

Premiere: Monday September 29th, 2025

Location: Gospël, 281 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

Dress Code: 1997

"In a city where magic hides in the shadows, family is the only force stronger than destiny."

The multidisciplinary cast of ETHER 0011 includes some of immersive's greatest stars:

Alba Albanese ("A Brooklyn Dream", "Sleep No More", "Billions")

("A Brooklyn Dream", "Sleep No More", "Billions") Miguel Anaya ("Spring Awakening", "Sleep No More", "White Oak Dance Project")

("Spring Awakening", "Sleep No More", "White Oak Dance Project") Nick Atkinson ("Sleep No More", "The Blacklist", "How I Met Your Mother")

("Sleep No More", "The Blacklist", "How I Met Your Mother") Louis Butelli ("Sleep No More", "Death of Rasputin", "The Knick")

("Sleep No More", "Death of Rasputin", "The Knick") Beatriz Cavalieri ("Música", "Sinister Cover-Up", "Surviving the Moonlight")

Ching-I Chang ("Sleep No More", "ANIKAYA", "Studio Susan Marshall")

Katherine Crockett ("Queen of the Night", Principal: Martha Graham Dance Company, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button ")

("Queen of the Night", Principal: Martha Graham Dance Company, "The Curious Case of ") Adam Griffith ("Death of Rasputin", "Sleep No More", "The Animals Speak - Wild Project")

("Death of Rasputin", "Sleep No More", "The Animals Speak - Wild Project") Júlia Haltigan ("Sleep No More", Ruizpalacios's "La cocina", "Band moon radio")

Onika Day ("Law & Order: SVU", "Blue Bloods", HBO's "Inventing Anna")

("Law & Order: SVU", "Blue Bloods", HBO's "Inventing Anna") Cat D. Olson ("Sleep No More", "Vegas Nocturne")

Onalea ("Sleep No More", "The End Of The World Cabaret", "Blanche")

Neil Tyrone Pritchard ("Halfway Bitches", "Dia Y Noche", "The Stowaway")

("Halfway Bitches", "Dia Y Noche", "The Stowaway") Sayra Player ("Hurricane Party", "Law & Order", "Inside Amy Schumer")

Evgeniya ("Radilova Lost Cos", "Blue Bloods", Evgeniya Entertainment)

Rebecca Robertson ("Sleep No More", "Rosalie", "Nightshade")

("Sleep No More", "Rosalie", "Nightshade") Bleu Zephra Santiago ("Doomsday Meditation", "Total Eclipse of the Doom", "Chaos Lavender")

("Doomsday Meditation", "Total Eclipse of the Doom", "Chaos Lavender") Wayne Tucker (musician with: Taylor Swift , David Crosby , Elvis Costello , Ne-Yo)

(musician with: , , , Ne-Yo) John William Watkins ("Death Of Rasputin", "Sleep No More", "Midnight Coleslaw")

FAIRYLAND Creative Team

Alba Albanese – Creator of FAIRYLAND, Writer, Director

– Creator of FAIRYLAND, Writer, Director Phil Olarte – Chief Creative Technologist & Technical Director ("The MAIA Experience", "Emily Was Here", "Wherefore Art Thou Juliet")

– Chief Creative Technologist & Technical Director ("The MAIA Experience", "Emily Was Here", "Wherefore Art Thou Juliet") Madeline Barr – Writer (LAByrinth Theater Company, "Recurringat", "Diary Play")

– Writer (LAByrinth Theater Company, "Recurringat", "Diary Play") Majo D'Souza – Original Music and Score

– Original Music and Score ("Mystery and Change", "The Trip", "Into the Light" from "El Gerente")

Nick Atkinson – Creative Design, Writer & Art Direction

– Creative Design, Writer & Art Direction Miguel Anaya – Movement Director

– Movement Director Bleu Zephra Santiago – Experience Manager

– Experience Manager Adam Griffith – Experiential Producer

– Experiential Producer Aleister Vaillant – Artificial Intelligence Lead

– Artificial Intelligence Lead David Zayas Jr. – Director of media film & photography

– Director of media film & photography Eric Wagner – Motion Design

– Motion Design Amelia Camilo – Costume Design ("Gumiho", "Cats: The Jellicle Ball", "Saturday Church")

– Costume Design ("Gumiho", "Cats: The Jellicle Ball", "Saturday Church") Lata Kennedy – Apothecary Design (Owner of Flower Power)

About Gospël

Founded by James Huddleston and Juriël Zeligman in 2016, Gospël NYC is more than a venue, it is a community. By fusing live music, theater, and performance art, Gospël offers an intimate, atmospheric space where artists and audiences come together to experience the power of creation.

About FAIRYLAND

FAIRYLAND is an immersive multiplatform supernatural fantasy drama inviting audiences not just to witness a story, but to become part of it. FAIRYLAND is created, produced and presented by storyverse, a transmedia storytelling studio. Founded by Alba Albanese and Phil Olarte, storyverse crafts deeply felt nonlinear worlds where human experience guides the journey. You don't just watch the story. You become it.

storyverse – Enter. Engage. Become.

Media Contact

Phil Olarte, StoryverseNYC, 1 917-300-1894, [email protected], fairylandshow.com

