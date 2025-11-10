A Downtown Immersive Theatre Previews at GOSPËL as FAIRYLAND'S ETHER 0011 Episode Leads the Way

ETHER 0011 is a multi-sensory theatrical experience is in previews this fall at Gospël, Soho's premier music and art house, bringing together music, movement, mysticism, and live theater in a way New York City has never seen before. Post this

"In a city where magic hides in the shadows, family is the only force stronger than destiny."

ETHER 0011: Prequel to the Fairyland Universe

Welcome to ETHER 0011, a world unto itself and the immersive, live theatrical prequel to the Fairyland film series. This multi-layered experience invites audiences to meet the characters of the Fairyland universe. As guests step through this portal, they become part of a story woven from mythology, mysticism, and emotional truth.

Each chamber, from the vibrant 1997 He-Man Lounge to the ethereal Lighthouse, reveals a piece of the greater Fairyland tapestry. Audiences witness Belle's transformative journey and the origins of an expansive saga before the main series unfolds.

Start your journey today at fairylandshow.com or fairylandshow.com/tickets to secure your ticket for ETHER 011.

Dates and Times:

Next Preview: Thursday, November 13th, 2025; doors open 6:30pm, show at 7:00pm

Dress Code: 1997

Photos from ETHER 0011: fairylandshow.com/arcanum/preview-photos

A Sanctuary for Living Art at Gospël

Gospël, founded by James Huddleston and Juriel Zeligman, is a cutting-edge collective space, supper club, and lounge dedicated to connection, community, and the arts. With its mantra, "Light Up the Darkness" inspired by Bob Marley, Gospël sets the stage for FAIRYLAND'S ETHER 0011, inviting audiences to step inside a living story.

"I always wanted Gospël to be more than a venue," Huddleston shares. "It's a sanctuary for artists, a place where music, theater, and live performance merge into something alive, something communal. FAIRYLAND captures that dream perfectly."

The Multidisciplinary Cast of ETHER 0011 Includes:

Alba Albanese (BELLE) A Brooklyn Dream, Sleep No More, Billions.

Miguel Anaya (ELODORADO) Spring Awakening, Sleep No More, White Oak Dance Project

Nick Atkinson (JULIUS) Sleep No More, The Blacklist, How I Met Your Mother

Marc Cardarelli ( He-Man DJ) Sleep No More, Life and Trust, Music Man

Beatriz Cavalieri (ELIZA) Música, Sinister Cover-Up, Surviving the Moonlight

Ching-I Chang (ASTRA) Sleep No More ANIKAYA, Studio Susan Marshall.

Jeffrey Connor (ALTAIR) Gospël Nightlife

Junyla Silmon (LUMINA) Sleep No More, Company SBB, and Kayla Farrish's "Put Away the Fire, dear"

Alec Funiciello (FORTUNATO) Ruta Viva, Sleep No More, The Mutilated

Adam Griffith (MONTRESOR) Death of Rasputin, Sleep No More, The Animals Speak - Wild Project

Júlia Haltigan (MARIE/SHE-RA) Sleep No More, Ruizpalacios La Cocina, Band moon radio

Chuck Montgomery (PROSPERO) Through Darkest Ohio, Henry Fool, The Sopranos

Chuk Obasi (ZANTE) Twisted Operelas, A Doll House, The Playboy of the Western World

Onalea (MADELINE) Sleep No More, The End Of The World Cabaret, Blanche

Sayra Player (DR. TARR) Hurricane Party, Law & Order, Inside Amy Schumer

John William Watkins (VALDEMAR) Death of Rasputin, Midnight Coleslaw, Sleep No More

ETHER 0011 Creative Team

Alba Albanese – Creator of FAIRYLAND, Co-writer of ETHER

John Gould Rubin – Director (Artistic Director of The Private Theatre, Board Chair of LAByrinth Theater Company)

Phil Olarte – Chief Creative Technologist & Technical Director (The MAIA Experience, Emily Was Here, Wherefore Art Thou Juliet)

Madeline Barr – Co-writer of ETHER (LAByrinth Theater Company, Recurring at 59E59, Diary Play at Arts On Site)

Majo D'Souza – Original Music and Score (Mystery and Change, The Trip, "Into the Light" from 'El Gerente')

Nick Atkinson – Creative Design, Music Direction

Miguel Anaya – Movement Director

Hope Kay – Production Stage Manager (Death of Rasputin, WaxWing Immersive Trilogies, Luna Luna)

Carolyn Carothers - Assistant Stage Manager (Soho Playhouse, Glendale Centre Theatre, Haunted Soirée)

Musa Gurnis – Assistant Director (Diary of War, Horny for the End of the World, A Doll House)

Aleister Vaillant – Artificial Intelligence Lead

Eric Wagner – Digital Motion Design

Amelia Camilo – Costume Design (Gumiho, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Saturday Church)

Dominique Kelly – Costume Coordinator (Second Stage Theatre)

Lata Kennedy – Apothecary Design (owner of Flower Power)

Sterling Tull - Makeup Design

Vee – Makeup Design

About Gospël

Founded by James Huddleston and Juriël Zeligman in 2016, Gospël NYC is more than a venue, it is a community. By fusing live music, theater, and performance art, Gospël offers an intimate, atmospheric space where artists and audiences come together to experience the power of creation.

About FAIRYLAND

FAIRYLAND is an immersive multiplatform supernatural fantasy drama inviting audiences not just to witness a story, but to become part of it. FAIRYLAND is created, produced and presented by storyverse, a transmedia storytelling studio. Founded by Alba Albanese and Phil Olarte, storyverse crafts deeply felt nonlinear worlds where human experience guides the journey. You don't just watch the story. You become it. storyverse – Enter. Engage. Become.

Media Contact

Phil Olarte

Producer & Chief Creative Technologist

[email protected]

(917) 300-1894

