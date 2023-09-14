A Dozen Years of Recognized Success: Amerisure Named Among Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group for 12th Time

"Each teammate gives life to the One Amerisure service model we offer to our customers and each other, and this recognition underscores how our people set us apart in the industry," said Erin Buddie, vice president of human resources at Amerisure Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be ranked among the Best Places to Work in Insurance for the 12th time," said Erin Buddie, vice president of human resources at Amerisure. "This award is a testament to Amerisure's greatest strength: our exceptional employees. Each teammate gives life to the One Amerisure service model we offer to our customers and each other, and this recognition underscores how our people set us apart in the industry."

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. This year's report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000. Find the complete list of winners here.

Amerisure is a frequent recipient of annual workplace and industry awards, and this year was named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, Metropolitan Detroit, and Atlanta.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com [amerisure.com __title__ ].

