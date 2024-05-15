A Dying Child's Last Wish Inspires Her Father to Start a Nonprofit

Vacations, especially a free one, can help families reconnect and heal. Post this

Vacations, especially a free one, can help families reconnect and heal. More importantly, it helps the patient and their family recharge so they can fight on. "From personal experience, vacations improved Cheyenne's medical outcomes while allowing our family to regroup so we could support her in fighting the ongoing battle. Studies have shown that vacations help everyone's mental, emotional, and physical health", says Cheyenne's father and founder of Camp Cheyenne, Paul Hughes.

As a public charity, it takes the public's support to accomplish their mission. To learn more about Camp Cheyenne, volunteer, or donate, please visit https://www.campcheyenne.org

ABOUT: Camp Cheyenne's mission is to give families going through life-threatening medical treatments a free, weeklong victory vacation in nature to recharge and reconnect. Cheyenne's favorite vacations were about spending quality time together as a family instead of staying busy doing things. Camp Cheyenne will be a 21-acre nature retreat with modern amenities while still within a 45-minute drive to the beautiful Florida panhandle beaches. Contact Paul Hughes for interviews, pictures, or more information.

Paul Hughes, Camp Cheyenne, Inc., 1 (850)805-6142, https://www.campcheyenne.org

