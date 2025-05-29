A Father's Mission: Len Forkas Summits Mt. Everest, Completing the Seven Summits to Support Children Battling Cancer

"Whether I reached the summit or not, I knew I was climbing with purpose," Forkas said before departing for the summit push. "These kids face mountains of their own every day. I just wanted to show them—and the world—that they don't have to face those mountains alone." Post this

A Mission Fueled by Personal Experience

Forkas' mission was born from personal experience. When his son Matt was diagnosed with leukemia in 2002, Forkas watched his child not only battle cancer but also the loneliness of being isolated from school and friends. He arranged for a remote electronic connection that made it possible for Matt to see his third-grade classmates – marking the beginning of something much more.

Now cancer-free and in good health, Len's son Matt joined his father on the two-week trek to Base Camp, making lasting memories together as father and son.

A Climb for Connection

Each leg of Forkas' climb honored a Hopecam child—from Ari in Texas who dreams of being a rocket engineer, to Addie in Virginia who beams with joy during Zoom calls with classmates. Carrying their photos and stories in his pack, Forkas turned every step into a statement of solidarity. Their strength and resilience fueled his own, driving him higher and higher—until he reached the summit of Everest.

The summit symbolizes more than just personal achievement—it's a beacon of hope for the 16,000 children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. each year. The average child undergoing treatment misses nearly an entire year of school. Hopecam helps bridge that gap by providing free tablets, internet access, and tech support to families—especially in Title I schools, where more than half of students lack internet at home.

"Reaching the summit of Mount Everest completes my Seven Summits journey, but the real mission has always been bigger than any mountain. Through this effort, I've aimed to raise awareness for Hopecam's mission: to limit the social isolation faced by children with cancer," said Len Forkas, Founder of Hopecam. "By telling their stories each day I climbed, I honored their bravery in a place where the world is listening. These children motivated me to persevere as I carried the mission of Hopecam—to remind children facing illness that they're never alone, no matter how steep the journey."

Help Us Reach the Real Summit

Forkas' goal is to raise $1 million, enough to connect 5,500 more children with their classrooms and friends during the most isolating time in their lives. Hopecam is seeking sponsors and donors to join this mission. Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, with recognition across digital channels, annual reports, and Hopecam's events.

"This summit isn't the finish line—it's a rallying point," Forkas said. "We still have thousands of children to reach. With your help, we can make sure no child faces cancer alone."

How to Support and Follow the Journey

To support the climb and donate, visit: hopecam.org/donation

About Hopecam:

For over 20 years, Hopecam has been on a mission to create a better quality of life for children with cancer by virtually connecting them with their classmates and peers. To make these connections, we provide tablets, laptops, WIFI access, and Hopecam resources at no cost to families. Every time a child is diagnosed with cancer and isolated from friends, their mental health is at risk. Hopecam can change that trajectory by virtually connecting kids with their world. Hopecam helps kids feel more supported and less depressed through the power of connection.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities or request interviews and photos from the summit, contact:

Brett Fox

Director of Operations and Philanthropy

[email protected]

703-625-4128

