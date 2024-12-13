A First in College Sports: Wi-Fi 6E Standard Power Elevates Fighting Irish Stadium

"Working with PIER Group has been instrumental in achieving our vision for the stadium and the entire campus," said John Buysse, senior director of University Network and Telephony Services at Notre Dame. Post this

"Working with PIER Group has been instrumental in achieving our vision for the stadium and the entire campus," said John Buysse, senior director of University Network and Telephony Services at Notre Dame. "We're committed to being a wireless-first campus, and with Wi-Fi 6E Standard Power, we currently have the most advanced wireless infrastructures in college athletics."

The decision to introduce Wi-Fi 6E Standard Power wasn't simply about enhancing the game-day experience; it was a forward-thinking move to support the stadium's full potential, not just as a sports venue but as a hub for concerts, movie nights, and even international sports matches. Now, fans can enjoy faster streaming, real-time stats, ticketless entry, and, soon, interactive features like augmented reality (AR) views of live highlights and even an Amazon walk-out store right in the stadium.

Overcoming the Challenges of a Historic Venue

The transition to Wi-Fi 6E in a nearly century-old venue came with a unique set of challenges. Thick concrete walls, high-density crowd areas, and a packed event schedule made the project complex. PIER Group, working closely with the stadium's IT team, navigated these obstacles to ensure seamless coverage across the venue while preserving its historic design.

To support the Wi-Fi 6E spectrum, the team installed over 1,100 HPE Aruba outdoor access points, 150 network switches, and Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) technology to dynamically optimize performance. The team used 3D printers to create custom covers to hide technology on ceilings and right in the stands, and crafted solutions to unique railing technology.

For special events, the team also developed movable Wi-Fi structures, ensuring guests on the field enjoy the same robust connectivity as those in the stands.

Immediate Impact and Future Possibilities

By the second game of the 2024 season, fans were already making full use of the upgraded network. Data usage skyrocketed, setting new records as fans streamed videos, tracked stats, and stayed connected without the frustrating lags of the past.

Beyond enhancing fan engagement, the upgrade has transformed stadium operations, from more efficient crowd control to better concession and security management. For international sports events, the network even tracks real-time grass growth, ensuring a pristine playing surface. And the infrastructure is designed to scale—prepared not only to support future sports tech but also to facilitate cutting-edge academic research on campus, opening new opportunities for IoT, AR, and AI research.

"This project was about more than just upgrading Wi-Fi. It's about staying ahead, giving our fans and community the best experience possible, and making this campus a leader in connectivity," said Mike Atkins, infrastructure architect. "With this network, the possibilities for fans and academic research are endless."

Leading the Way in University Stadium Technology

The collaboration between PIER Group and the university sets a new standard for what's possible in college athletics and beyond. By blending tradition with cutting-edge technology, this stadium has become a model for how other institutions can rethink the fan experience and campus connectivity for years to come.

Chad Williams, president of PIER Group, remarked, "This project is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. It's exciting to see a venue with such a rich legacy be the first in higher education to set this high bar for fan engagement and campus connectivity."

For more on this groundbreaking project, read the full case study here about the stadium's Wi-Fi 6E transformation.

About PIER Group

Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, PIER Group is a leading IT and cybersecurity solutions provider with decades of experience specializing in research universities and large academic institutions. They excel in installing, securing and optimizing campus and research networks, demonstrated by their work with top national R1 and R2 universities from coast to coast including Indiana University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University, and the University of Maryland. PIER Group's expertise includes implementing robust security measures, such as Aruba ClearPass, to protect the universities' sensitive data. For more information, visit piergroup.com.

Media Contact

Beth Strautz, VAGUS PR, 773-895-5387, [email protected], vaguspr.com

SOURCE PIER Group