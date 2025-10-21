A First in Lip Care: Efpy Launches Micro-Dose Lip Balms with Vitamins and Wellness Actives

"This is more than a new product; it's an entirely new category," said Smriti (Sim) Khullar, founder of Efpy and a 15-year veteran of the beauty and wellness space. "People don't need another supplement or multi-step routine. They need smarter tools that integrate into their lives." Post this

"This is more than a new product; it's an entirely new category," said Smriti (Sim) Khullar, founder of Efpy and a 15-year veteran of the beauty and wellness space. "People don't need another supplement or multi-step routine. They need smarter tools that integrate into their lives. Efpy is about small shifts with big impact, and it starts with something as simple as lip balm."

Efpy is the only lip balm formulated to deliver vitamins and wellness ingredients via four efficient absorption pathways: transdermal, mucosal, buccal, and sublingual. Each balm glides on smoothly and activates nutrient absorption right in the mouth.

One day of Efpy has:

L-Theanine – equivalent to 1 cup of green tea (for calm)

Vitamin B6 – like ½ bowl of spinach (to curb cravings)

Vitamin B12 – comparable to a high-potency lozenge (for energy + focus)

Formulas are lightly tinted, ultra-hydrating, and completely clean, free from fillers and synthetic fragrances.

The body struggles to absorb high doses of supplements efficiently. That is why Efpy uses a gentler, smarter method with tiny doses built into existing self-care routines.

Three Functional Blends ($14.99 each):

Calm:– Helps soothe stress

Curb:– Supports mindful eating

Perk: – Promotes energy and mental clarity

"If you're going to use lip balm every day anyway, why not make it do more for you?" added Khullar.

For more information, visit efpybeauty.com.

Media Contact

Allison Huber, ChicExecs, 760.992.9113, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/

SOURCE Efpy