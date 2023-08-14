A Firsthand Account of Surviving the Trials of Separation and Divorce

Author wants to inspire others by sharing his personal experience with divorce and rekindling his faith

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Francis P. DeLellis's life turned on its head in an instant when his wife unexpectedly stated that she wanted a divorce. He found himself lost and questioning every aspect of his life. He now shares his story and how he navigated this perilous time in his new book, "Brokenness and New Beginnings: A Story of Hope for those Facing Separation and Divorce."

DeLellis approaches readers with compassion, understanding the whirlwind of emotions that can accompany a marital crisis and separation. He credits his recovery to his faith, and his willingness to call on the Lord for help.

"When I experienced marital crisis, I didn't know what the future had in store for me," DeLellis said. "I vowed that if I made it through this crisis I would do something to help others get through it as well."

Each chapter covers a part of DeLellis' journey to rediscover happiness and his advice for how others can do the same. The end of each chapter has a designated space for readers to reflect and process their thoughts.

"Finding peace, like everything in the healing process, is about making good decisions," DeLellis said. "Decide that you will be ok. If at any time you have doubt in your heart, say the words 'Lord God, help me, please.'"

DeLellis wants readers to draw strength from his experience and understand that God has wonderful things in store for them.

"If I can help even one person recognize how the devil may try to ruin their life and empower them to overcome this challenge," DeLellis said, "then delivering my simple message and enduring all I went through will have been worthwhile."

"Brokenness and New Beginnings: A Story of Hope for those Facing Separation and Divorce"

By Francis P. DeLellis

ISBN: 9781664297883 (softcover); 9781664297906 (electronic)

Available at Westbow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Francis P. DeLellis is the father of two and a happily remarried survivor of separation and divorce. His unfortunate qualifications on the subject have led him to share his story so others may understand the power of humbly asking God to intervene in their life. DeLellis works in cyber security, and enjoys creative writing, traveling, and fine dining.

