A Fun & Innovative Solution to That Annoying Produce Bag Problem

The inventor Diane Lemay has conceived of WetBellies™, a sanitary finger-wetting device for opening produce and other bags without having to lick one's fingers. Ms. Lemay is seeking licensing and distribution opportunities through her new website, WetBellies.com.

FITCHBURG, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diane Lemay, the inventor and designer of the groundbreaking WetBellies invention, is proud to announce that a wide variety of her custom-designed WetBellies are available on her website, WetBellies.com. She has patented, prototyped and tested these products extensively. Moreover, people throughout the U.S. are already enjoying the aesthetic and practical benefits of these innovative products.

Noted for her creative and artistic skills, Ms. Lemay, a former schoolteacher and lifelong produce shopper, applied her practical problem-solving skills to create a sanitary finger-wetting device that would be both convenient and pleasing to the eye. She succeeded on both counts. After one look at the gorgeous array of WetBellies available on her site, I'm sure you'll agree.

A WetBellies product is "a wearable finger-moistening device to help open plastic produce bags in the supermarket with ease", as described in the inventor's patent application. The endearing name refers to the fact that the initial designs all involved animals whose "bellies" featured an antimicrobial, water-absorbent sponge. Although the variety of designs has since expanded beyond animals, the same principle still holds.

One merely places this "belly" or exposed sponge of the device under running water for a second or so and it is fully moistened for eight hours. Then, when needed, a shopper merely touches this "belly" to wet one's fingertips and then open a produce bag with ease. Of course, it could also be used to separate the bills in one's wallet when counting money at a bank or elsewhere. It would also be helpful for turning pages in a book and so forth. However, it is evident to the inventor that opening produce bags is the most pressing need for the largest number of prospective purchasers of WetBellies.

Ms. Lemay is eager to distribute her patented products to stores, companies (which can brand/stylize WetBellies as they choose) and consumers throughout the United States and beyond. Consequently, she has placed all her products on her website to spread the word about WetBellies. The site, aptly designated WetBellies.com, is the central resource for all information pertaining to these fun but wholly practical products.

The inventor and her team are open to all manner of strategic partnerships that will advance the commercialization of WetBellies. Interested parties may schedule a phone call with Diane Lemay through the contact information indicated on this release.

Media Contact

Diane Lemay, WetBellies, 1 9786609145, [email protected], https://wetbellies.com/

SOURCE WetBellies