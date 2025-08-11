A game-changer for hurricane zone buildings following The State of Florida's approval of EGS International's highest industry rated hurricane impact sliding glass doors

EGS International, LLC, impact window manufacturers, has officially received State of Florida approval for its newly engineered impact-resistant sliding glass door and window system, certified for design pressures of +130/-160 and +130/-180.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EGS International, LLC has officially received State of Florida approval for its newly engineered impact-resistant sliding glass doors certified for design pressures of +130/-160 and +130/-180. This certification positions EGS among the highest-performing solutions available for developers and contractors building in hurricane-prone and high-wind coastal zones, thus surpassing the resistance levels of all competitors and delivering exceptional protection in extreme weather conditions.

"As one of the top impact window manufacturers in Florida, this new approval reflects our long-standing commitment to designing products that not only meet code but exceed expectations in real-world conditions," said Pierre Izaguirre, Director of Sales & Project Development at EGS International, LLC.

Built to withstand hurricane-force winds, windborne debris, and extreme pressure shifts, these systems play a critical role in protecting the structural integrity of buildings and occupants during severe storms. Especially for high-rise condominiums and coastal commercial properties.

The pressure ratings are not just a number; they also represent a high level of structural performance and real-world resilience. These pressure ratings significantly exceed industry norms, providing enhanced protection for residents and long-term peace of mind for building owners. In addition, this level of performance ensures full compliance with today's rigorous building codes and positions developments to meet or exceed future regulatory standards in storm-prone regions.

Why It Matters:

+130/-160 and +130/ -180 indicate extremely high positive pressure resistance (wind pushing toward the building).

These levels are commonly required for high-rise buildings or coastal zones where wind speeds can reach Category 5 hurricane levels or where wind tunnel effects are intensified by building height.

This rating ensures the system can withstand winds exceeding 200 mph, critical for regions such as South Florida , the Gulf Coast, or the Caribbean , where hurricanes frequently make landfall.

, the Gulf Coast, or the , where hurricanes frequently make landfall. The higher the elevation, the stronger the wind pressure. These systems are engineered for towers, beachfront properties, and buildings in open exposure zones.

Engineers, architects, and developers seeking top-tier protection for their projects are encouraged to reach out via the EGS website. Technical consultations, bid support, and system reviews are available upon request.

View all our official Florida Building Code approvals: https://egsinternationalllc.com/links/

ABOUT EGS INTERNATIONAL

For over 35 years, EGS International has led the way in high-performance, impact-resistant window and door systems across Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Florida's Coastal Communities, and the Caribbean. From iconic resorts to modern condominiums and historic restorations, EGS products are known for their durability, aesthetics, and hurricane-tested resilience. With lean, ISO 9001 manufacturing processes and a commitment to the communities we serve. EGS continues to be a trusted partner for developers, architects, and engineers across the state.

Learn more at https://egsinternationalllc.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/egsinternationalllc/

