A Generation Later, A Child's Origin Story Is Finally Told

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tony StCyr commends his mother's stand against social pressures in Child of Lust($16.49, paperback, 9781662865633; $30.49, dust jacket, 9781662865640; $7.99, e-book, 9781662865657).
In 1958, a 16-year-old unwed mother spelled disaster for her family's reputation; particularly for a struggling, sharecropping family. As she is bombarded with questions about the child's conception and his future, this young woman stands silent and firm against the onslaught, the only shield for the child and his father.
"It is my desire that Child of Lust will bring renewed hope of a better life and a ray of sunshine back into the millions of children who grew up in abusive situations, single mothers who feel they're at the end of their rope, and countless broken lives that are hiding behind forced smiles today," said StCyr.
Tony StCyr worked in radio & television for more than 30 years in and around the south metro Atlanta area. During that time, he was responsible for writing professional-sounding commercial scripts, show material, and musical jingles for both radio and television shows. StCyr is a published songwriter, and his music and songs have been sung and played all over the United States. He has won numerous writing awards, including one Communicator Award for News Humor.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Child of Lust is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Tony StCyr, Salem Author Services, 470-601-4947, [email protected], www.childoflust.com
