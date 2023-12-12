A Gift for Veterans: Rockler donates $6,500 to Help Heal Veterans through nationwide woodworking classes

"Help Heal Veterans is a valuable support organization for our nation's heroes, and it is meaningful for our company to help bring hope through the creative and therapeutic activity of woodworking." Post this

"We are always thankful for our customers who join us in our Veterans Day pen turning classes and those events helped us in making this important holiday gift to Help Heal Veterans," said Joe Kester, VP of Retail at Rockler. "Help Heal Veterans is a valuable support organization for our nation's heroes, and it is meaningful for our company to help bring hope through the creative and therapeutic activity of woodworking."

Rockler's Veterans Day pen turning classes give people the opportunity to learn how to make a pen. In addition to the pen turning classes, Rockler stores host year-round hands-on classes for people of all woodworking skill levels to make projects such as cheeseboards, bowls, various handles and much more.

