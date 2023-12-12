A Gift for Veterans: Rockler donates $6,500 to Help Heal Veterans through nationwide woodworking classes

The woodworking company held pen-making classes across its stores on Veterans Day to benefit an organization that supports traumatized veterans.
MEDINA, Minn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, one of the nation's premier retailers of woodworking tools and supplies, is giving a holiday gift to Help Heal Veterans with the proceeds from nationwide Veterans Day pen-making classes. The classes occurred on November 11 at 45 Rockler stores, raising a total of $6,500.
Help Heal Veterans is an organization that provides free therapeutic craft kits to veterans to help heal the visible and invisible wounds of war. The therapy kits are an integral part of treatment for veterans with traumatic brain injuries who are recovering motor skills, as well as those post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression.
"We are always thankful for our customers who join us in our Veterans Day pen turning classes and those events helped us in making this important holiday gift to Help Heal Veterans," said Joe Kester, VP of Retail at Rockler. "Help Heal Veterans is a valuable support organization for our nation's heroes, and it is meaningful for our company to help bring hope through the creative and therapeutic activity of woodworking."
Rockler's Veterans Day pen turning classes give people the opportunity to learn how to make a pen. In addition to the pen turning classes, Rockler stores host year-round hands-on classes for people of all woodworking skill levels to make projects such as cheeseboards, bowls, various handles and much more.
About Rockler Woodworking and Hardware
Celebrating its 69th anniversary as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation's premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber, and other high-quality woodworking products. Rockler has nearly 50 retail locations across 27 states, as well as extensive catalog and internet operations.
