A Global Online Music Community Is Helping People Breathe Better, Rediscover Creativity, and Stay Connected Later in Life

"People come to Horizons+ because they want to be better Native flute players," says Jonny Lipford, founder of Horizons+. "They stay because they feel the growth happening, and beyond that, they sense the community. Many discover creativity they didn't know existed, or reconnect with something that had been tucked away for a long time. The music becomes a way back to themselves."

Over time, many members describe a growing sense of confidence and creative clarity, often discovering an expressive voice they did not realize they still had.

The platform welcomes learners across generations and experience levels. Some members arrive with years of musical background, while others have never played an instrument before. Many are drawn to the Native American flute because of its easy entry point, allowing beginners to experience early success while still offering expressive depth for long-term growth.

Research has shown that learning a wind instrument encourages slow, controlled breathing and engages fine motor skills and cognitive function. Learning new skills at any age is widely associated with neuroplasticity, emotional regulation, and overall well-being. When paired with consistent practice and human connection, music becomes both a creative outlet and a grounding practice. Members also commonly report feeling calmer, more grounded, and more at ease in their breathing as they develop a consistent practice.

Members of Horizons+ come from multiple countries and diverse backgrounds. They participate in live workshops, guided practice sessions, and facilitated discussions designed to foster meaningful connection. While large online forums and social media groups exist, Horizons+ was intentionally built around guided learning, accountability, and relationship-building. For many members, this is the first time they have made music since childhood, creating a powerful sense of rediscovery and belonging.

Participants are drawn from a wide range of interests. Some come from mindfulness, wellness, and sound-based practices, while others are simply curious about music. Horizons+ bridges these paths by emphasizing musical skill, expressive freedom, and breath awareness together, allowing each learner to find their own voice.

The platform approaches the instrument with care and responsibility, regularly inviting guest instructors, both Native and non-Native, to share their expertise, perspectives, and lived experience. This emphasis on stewardship reflects a commitment to learning, listening, and respect.

Horizons+ was founded by Jonny Lipford, an award-winning musician with more than 20 years of experience performing and teaching the Native American flute, whose work spans recording, education, and community-building. His music has been featured on SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and Echoes, among other outlets. Through Horizons+, Lipford brings his long-standing relationship with the instrument into a learning environment that prioritizes confidence, expression, and connection.

As interest continues to grow in lifelong learning, creative wellness, and meaningful online community, Horizons+ offers a compelling example of how music education can be structured, accessible, and deeply human at any stage of life.

Horizons+ is a membership-based learning experience within Horizons Flute School that offers guided instruction, live learning, and community connection for students around the world. Open to learners of all ages and experience levels, Horizons+ emphasizes musical growth, expressive creativity, breath awareness, and meaningful connection through the Native American flute.

