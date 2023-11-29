A Gold Standard in Ethics: Optima Tax Relief Triumphs at BBB International Torch Awards

"Our hope has always been to set the example of what a tax "relief" company should be, and this award assures us we are on the right track." - David King, Optima CEO Post this

Conferred each year since 1996, the International Torch Awards for Ethics recognize companies whose leadership centers on four C's: evaluating the Character of the organization's leadership, fostering an authentic Culture, maintaining a transparent relationship with Customers, and assessing the impact the organization is making in the local Community. Optima Tax Relief's commitment to maintaining these principles has set the company apart and positioned it as a leader in the industry.

This international honor comes after Optima Tax Relief's BBB Torch Award for Ethics in 2021 and 2017. David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "Receiving the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics is a significant achievement and a reflection of the values that guide Optima. Our hope has always been to set the example of what a tax "relief" company should be, and this award assures us we are on the right track."

Christine Bui, Chief Customer Officer of Optima Tax Relief, echoed King's sentiments, stating, "Ethics and compliance are at the core of our company culture. We believe in doing what is right for our clients and maintaining the trust they place in us. Receiving the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics is a tremendous honor and reinforces our commitment to ethical business practices."

The virtual award ceremony took place on November 16, 2023, at the BBB's inaugural Trust Summit, where Optima Tax Relief was celebrated for their commitment to ethical excellence.

Details about the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics are available at https://www.bbb.org/all/international-torch-awards/about-itae.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm providing assistance to individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has transformed the tax resolution industry and earned the company numerous honors, including the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties, and Top Workplaces. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 600 professionals, Optima has resolved over a billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

