A Groundbreaking Children's Book Brings the Fight Against Human Trafficking to Storytime

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlas Free is breaking new ground with 'The Knight', a unique new children's book that addresses the topic of human trafficking. The first of its kind, the book uses a story about knights and dragons to give children an age-appropriate, imaginative way to engage with themes central to the issue of human trafficking: the reality of cruelty and coercion in the world, and the necessity of compassion and collaboration in overcoming them. Now, the books are available for purchase.

Because human trafficking is an industry that largely operates in secret, a crucial component of combating it is spreading awareness. However, Atlas Free saw a gap in the market when it came to educational resources on human trafficking: few were talking about this issue to children. After hearing their community's requests for help explaining this dark problem to children in an age-appropriate way, Atlas Free responded with their new picture book, 'The Knight'.

With the profits of human trafficking now exceeding $236 billion*, Atlas Free is more determined than ever to tackle this exploitative industry from every angle: from bringing traffickers to justice, to caring for survivors, preventing exploitation before it starts, and (as 'The Knight' does) spreading awareness. Atlas Free partners with local leaders and grassroots organizations and runs a strong, united network fighting sex trafficking, providing a strategic framework and resources to equip teams around the globe. And now, those resources include a storybook that can help educate children on the issue.

From Screen to Storybook

Atlas Free first introduced the story 'The Knight' as a short film that debuted at the organization's annual Freedom Gala last year. The film follows a classic hero's journey tale, using dragons as a metaphor for human traffickers, and a knight to symbolize a courageous survivor. Helping the knight are fireflies, small allies who symbolize anti-traffickers in real life: advocates, donors, and frontline workers who stand with victims and survivors.

Building on the film's success, the picture book retells this story with engaging illustrations and simplified storytelling to help it connect with a younger audience. While the narrative employs classic storytelling tropes—knights, dragons, swords, enchantments—it is unique in its message, which teaches children that we all have a role to play in helping victims of trafficking. And while the story is relatable and engaging for children, it also resonates deeply with adults, offering them a moving reminder of the courage and compassion needed to confront injustice.

Availability and Impact

'The Knight' is available now for purchase through Atlas Free's website. Families, educators, and faith communities are encouraged to use the book not only as an engaging story to read to children, but as a springboard for conversations about courage, compassion, and justice. Proceeds from the book directly support Atlas Free's global network of organizations that provide pathways to freedom for trafficking survivors across multiple countries.

About Atlas Free

Atlas Free is a nonprofit headquartered in Seattle, WA, uniting a global network of over 100 frontline organizations to fight human trafficking and restore dignity and freedom to survivors. With operations in over 40 countries around the world, Atlas Free provides safety, healing, and pathways to new futures for women, children, and families affected by trafficking.

