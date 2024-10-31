A+ Guard Launches Crime Map for San Jose, Providing Real-Time Insights into Crime Trends

A+ Guard introduces a new Crime Map for San Jose, California, providing real-time insights into crime trends with data refreshed every six hours, empowering residents, businesses, and law enforcement to stay informed and enhance safety.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A+ Guard, a leading provider of 24/7 video monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of its new Crime Map for San Jose, California. This innovative tool provides residents, businesses, and law enforcement agencies with up-to-date information on crime incidents occurring throughout the city.

The Crime Map leverages data directly from the City of San Jose's official website, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information presented. With updates every six hours, users can access real-time insights into crime trends and patterns, empowering them to make informed decisions about their safety and security.

Key Features of the San Jose Crime Map:

Comprehensive Data: The map includes over 220,000+ recorded crime incidents, providing a detailed overview of crime activity in San Jose .

. Real-Time Updates: Data is refreshed every six hours, ensuring users have access to the most current information available.

Interactive Interface: The user-friendly interface allows users to easily navigate the map, filter crime incidents by type, and view detailed information about specific events.

The San Jose Crime Map is available to the public free of charge. Users can access the map by visiting either crimemap.aplusguard.com or aplusguard.com.

Media Contact

Yi Jin, Ph.D., A+ Guard, 1 8665895667, [email protected], https://aplusguard.com

SOURCE A+ Guard