A Gynecology Instrument Designed to Improve Cervical Cancer Patient Outcomes Now Available in the US

With the Cervical Rotating Biopsy Punch, we are helping healthcare professionals provide faster, more reliable cervical cancer detection and improve overall welfare for patients. Post this

Improving patient outcomes through early detection

With cervical cancer screenings down dropping by 4.4 million women in the U.S. due to COVID-19, the importance of obtaining an adequate biopsy sample the first time is essential to rapid diagnosis, as early detection has a significant impact on the chance of successful treatment . Most cervical cancer (more than 95%) is caused by Human Papillomaviruses (HPV), the most common viral infections of the reproductive tract . HPV are the most widespread sexually transmitted infections worldwide . Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, with 604,000 new cases in 2020 . When detected at an early stage, the five-year survival rate for women with invasive cervical cancer in the US is 92% . By obtaining a high-quality tissue sample first time, the DTR Medical® Cervical Rotating Biopsy Punch can reduce the amount of time taken for a diagnosis .

Can help to ensure a high-quality sample

The DTR Medical® Cervical Rotating Biopsy Punch features a top jaw that is stronger than titanium and ensures a high-quality 3.0 x 7.5 mm sample, leading to potentially less discomfort for the patient and a reduction in the number of repeat pathology tests. The instrument's low-profile jaw ensures better access to the transformation zone when migrating into the endocervical canal. The 360-degree rotating head facilitates optimal positioning and patient interaction.

"We're proud to offer the Cervical Rotating Biopsy Punch to the U.S. market, where we believe it will be as well received as it has been in the United Kingdom and Europe," said Allison Therwhanger, Vice President of Corporate Sales for Innovia Medical. "With this product, we are helping healthcare professionals in providing faster, more reliable cervical cancer detection and improving overall welfare for patients."

88% positive response from doctors

The DTR Medical® Cervical Rotating Biopsy Punch is equipped with an ergonomic handle for comfort and is lightweight compared to alternatives. In 2019, Innovia Medical conducted a survey in the U.K., in which 88% of doctors said they would recommend the DTR Medical® Cervical Rotating Biopsy Punch to a colleague due to its performance and effectiveness. The same survey found that 86% of doctors described their first sample as either "good" or "very good" when asked about the quality of the cut, the biopsy, and the ease of removing samples from the jaw.

"I really like using the Biopsy Punch because it gives me an accurate biopsy. It has sharp edges so I know I will get a good sample," said Dr. Hilda Dunsmore, women's health specialty doctor at Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow.

About Innovia Medical

Innovia Medical, a trusted source for specialty surgical and sterile processing essentials, has supplied medical devices to over 70 nations worldwide for more than 40 years. Innovia Medical works internationally with healthcare organizations and medical device distributors and has an established reputation for using the highest quality of materials and rigorous inspection protocols. Innovia Medical's world-leading brands, comprising over 550 unique medical products, are trusted daily by healthcare professionals globally, elevating patient care delivery and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, visit innoviamedical.com

About DTR Medical

DTR Medical®, based in Swansea, U.K., joined the Innovia Medical brand family of specialty surgical companies in 2019. DTR Medical specializes in the design and manufacturing of award-winning, sterile, single-use surgical instruments that deliver both patient and clinical value. Innovia Medical is proud to preserve the DTR Medical reputation built on engineering high-quality, innovative products while maintaining exceptional customer service and receiving recognition for growth, innovation, export, and partnership with the National Health Service in the U.K.

For more information about the DTR Medical® Cervical Rotating Biopsy Punch, click here. To purchase, the DTR Medical® Cervical Rotating Biopsy Punch, click here.

Data on File https://pressroom.cancer.org/releases?item=1190 https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/cervical-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/detection.html#:~:text=The%20best%20way%20to%20find,cervical%20cancers%20and%20save%20lives. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cervical-cancer#:~:text=Persistent%20infection%20with%20high%2Drisk,causes%2095%25%20of%20cervical%20cancers. https://www.cdc.gov/std/hpv/stdfact-hpv.htm#:~:text=HPV%20is%20the%20most%20common,many%20different%20types%20of%20HPV. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cervical-cancer https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/cervical-cancer/statistics#:~:text=Women%20under%2050%20have%20a,diagnosed%20at%20an%20early%20stage. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6726236/ Data on File Data on File Data on File

Media Contact

Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913.660.0548, [email protected]

SOURCE Innovia Medical