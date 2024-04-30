A Holistic Approach to Parkinson's Disease Endpoint Data Collection: Efficacy, Safety and Quality of Life, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Delving into safety considerations, the speakers will explore the impact of autonomic dysfunction associated with Parkinson's disease, and the role for high-quality blood pressure data and heart rate variability analysis to characterize this. Post this

They will also review the significance of imaging features in accurately characterizing Parkinson's disease biologically, paving the way for biomarker-guided drug development. Neuroimaging reveals striatal dopaminergic neuronal loss and the structure, function and integrity of motor circuitry throughout the brain. These circuits represent crucial targets for assessing patient eligibility, safety and therapeutic efficacy in the development of disease-modifying therapies.

Delving into safety considerations, the speakers will explore the impact of autonomic dysfunction associated with Parkinson's disease, and the role for high-quality blood pressure data and heart rate variability analysis to characterize this. In addition, they will review QT interval monitoring strategies and some practical insights into implementing cardiac safety monitoring in this unique population.

Register for this webinar to learn about the complexities of Parkinson's disease endpoint data collection and obtain invaluable insights for improving patient outcomes and advancing therapeutic interventions.

Join experts from Clario, (Moderator) Todd Rudo, MD, Chief Medical Officer; Vrutangkumar V. Shah, PhD, Director, Data Science & Biostatistics, Precision Motion; Laura Khurana, MPH, Principal Scientific Advisor; Dave Scott, PhD, Vice President, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Neuroscience; and Jeff Heilbraun, MS, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Cardiac Safety, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Holistic Approach to Parkinson's Disease Endpoint Data Collection: Efficacy, Safety and Quality of Life.

