A Honolulu Classic, Reimagined: Pagoda Hotel Enters a New Chapter

HONOLULU, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PAGODA HOTEL, a beloved Honolulu landmark known for its charm and strong connection to the community, enters a new chapter with a property-wide refresh that builds on its legacy while introducing updated spaces for a new generation of guests.

Founded by local entrepreneur Herbert T. Hayashi (H.T. Hayashi) in May 1964 as a centrally located "locals hotel," the 199-room, 12-story property on Rycroft Street near Ala Moana has long offered residents and visitors a relaxed, community-centered alternative to bustling Waikīkī. Designed as a place where kamaʻāina could gather, celebrate and connect, the Pagoda quickly became part of the rhythm of everyday life in Honolulu.

Known for its tranquil koi ponds, Japanese-inspired gardens and distinctive pagoda-style features, the property has remained a familiar gathering place for generations. Families have marked milestones here, from graduations to weddings, while others have simply come to meet, dine and talk story. Over time, the phrase "meet me at the Pagoda" became part of the city's shared experience.

Now, the Pagoda honors its history while unveiling refreshed spaces for visitors and kamaʻāina seeking an authentic home base in midtown Honolulu. Located just minutes from Ala Moana Center and key transportation corridors, the hotel offers convenient access to the city while maintaining a quieter, more residential atmosphere.

"The Pagoda has always been a place to talk story, celebrate milestones, and feel at home," said Robert Kurisu, owner. "We've simply reimagined that experience with a modern aesthetic while preserving what makes the Pagoda the friendliest address of aloha."

The property-wide refresh, led by The Vanguard Theory and Albert C. Kobayashi, Inc., includes:

New guestrooms transformed with contemporary island-inspired interiors, upgraded furnishings and sleek finishes

In-room artwork by kamaʻāina artist Lauren Trangmar, inspired by Byōbu—traditional Japanese folding screens—and Shanshui, a classical Chinese landscape style featuring native flora and fauna

Major restoration of the koi pond area, including structural improvements and a new walkway connecting the gardens to the pool deck

Revitalized corridors and exterior updates that complement the hotel's original architecture

A curated lobby anchored by an art wall developed with photographer Zak Noyle, featuring works by Margaret Rice, Nick Kuchar and Punky Aloha, alongside archival imagery honoring the Pagoda's legacy

A refreshed retail and snack concept in the lobby, with Pagoda-branded merchandise and Buy Local Hawaiʻi products, including favorites from Aloha Creamery and Hawaiian Pie Company

Future on-site dining and retail offerings include Paris Baguette bakery and cafe, along with the CU Hawaii convenience store

Future culinary plans include local favorite Rainbow Drive-In, which will take over the iconic floating restaurant

"The Pagoda sits at the crossroads of many cultural influences that have shaped this neighborhood," said Michelle Jaime, president and creative director of The Vanguard Theory. "Our goal was to reinterpret that heritage through a contemporary lens, creating spaces that feel both familiar and new."

The updated interiors emphasize natural light, clean lines and a calming palette inspired by the surrounding landscape. Guest rooms are designed to feel comfortable and functional, offering a retreat for both local residents enjoying a staycation and visitors exploring Honolulu beyond Waikīkī.

At the heart of the property, the restored koi pond area once again serves as a central gathering place. The improvements include a new walkway that reconnects key areas of the hotel, enhancing both accessibility and the overall guest experience. The return of a new generation of koi fish brings renewed life to one of the Pagoda's most recognizable features.

The Pagoda's identity remains closely tied to its origins. Its pagoda-style lanterns and garden setting continue to define its character, while the refreshed design ensures the property remains relevant for today's travelers. As Honolulu continues to evolve, the Pagoda offers a rare balance—an experience that feels local, familiar and grounded in place.

With its refreshed spaces and renewed energy, Pagoda Hotel continues its role as a place for the community to come together while welcoming a new generation of guests. More than 60 years after opening, it remains a hotel that reflects the spirit of Honolulu—approachable, connected and rooted in shared experience.

Guests are invited to experience the refreshed landmark with the Meet Me At the Pagoda special offer featuring 30% off and waived parking fees for stays through December 18, 2026, on bookings now through May 15, 2026. Rates start at $159 per night. For reservations, visit PagodaHotel.com or call (808) 941-6611. To preview the property gallery, visit www.pagodahotel.com/about-us/gallery/.

ABOUT PAGODA HOTEL

Built in 1964, Pagoda Hotel is a 199-room, 12-story Honolulu landmark located in the Ala Moana neighborhood just outside Waikīkī. Known for its tranquil koi ponds, 19 pagoda-style lanterns, Japanese- inspired gardens and legacy as a local gathering place, the hotel recently completed a comprehensive property refresh blending contemporary island-inspired design with its iconic character. Pagoda Hotel is managed by Highgate. For more information, visit www.pagodahotel.com.

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikīkī, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com.

Media Contact

Caroline Witherspoon, Becker Communications, Inc., 1 (808) 533-4165, [email protected], https://www.beckercommunications.com/

Allison Valdez, Becker Communications, Inc., 1 (808) 533-4165, [email protected], https://www.beckercommunications.com/

SOURCE PAGODA HOTEL