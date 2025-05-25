A Horizon of Your Own: Rare Ocean-to-Bay Estate on Southampton's Iconic Meadow Lane Hits Market for $27 Million

1950 Meadow Lane is where the sunrise belongs to you, and every sunset feels like the world's most intimate performance Post this

The home is a true gathering place, yet it ensures personal tranquility within its 11 well-appointed bedroom suites, many with private balconies and all with water views. The primary suite is a secluded sanctuary, featuring a walk-in closet, a luxurious spa bath, and a private terrace to greet the sunrise over the ocean.

The state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped for the most discerning chef or for casual family breakfasts, complete with a sun-washed breakfast area, premium stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and natural stone finishes. Outdoor amenities invite endless leisure, including a heated gunite pool and spa, a gracious patio, and private access to the pristine beach.

"1950 Meadow Lane is where the sunrise belongs to you, and every sunset feels like the world's most intimate performance," the listing description notes. "For those who value privacy without compromise, design without distraction, and nature in its most luxurious form, this is a rare and resounding yes."

Meadow Lane, famously known as "Billionaire's Row," is renowned for its unparalleled combination of seclusion, security, and coastal beauty. The property is just minutes from the historic boutiques, galleries, and five-star dining of Southampton Village, as well as The Meadow Club, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, and the Southampton Arts Center. New York City is conveniently accessible via a short helicopter ride or a scenic two-hour drive.

This extraordinary property is presented by Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker of Corcoran Group Real Estate.

Media Contact

Tim Davis, Tim Davis Hamptons, 1 631.702.9211, [email protected], https://timdavishamptons.com/

SOURCE Meadow Lane