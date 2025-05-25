A Horizon of Your Own: Rare Ocean-to-Bay Estate on Southampton's Iconic Meadow Lane Hits Market for $27 Million

Room for everyone this summer on Meadow Lane. A captivating modern residence in beautiful condition with wide frontage and surf break views of the Atlantic Ocean as well as jaw-dropping sunset views of Shinnecock Bay. Breathtaking ocean and bay views, combined with an abundance of natural light, fill each room through expansive glass walls and skylights, offering an exceptional seasonal living experience across 8,293 square feet of modern coastal design.
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. , May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An exceptional ocean-to-bay estate at 1950 Meadow Lane, one of the Hamptons' most prestigious addresses, has been listed for $27 million. This 11-bedroom, 12.5-bathroom modern retreat offers an unparalleled coastal living experience with sweeping water views, resort-style amenities, and coveted privacy on 3.4 acres.
Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay, the 8,293-square-foot contemporary residence is a masterpiece of architectural design, where every detail celebrates the stunning natural surroundings. Upon arrival through a gated drive, guests are welcomed into a dramatic foyer with soaring ceilings and a sculptural staircase, leading to a vast living and dining pavilion designed for sophisticated entertaining and relaxed, barefoot elegance. Doors open to an expansive deck that cantilevers over the dunes, offering breathtaking views and the soothing sound of the surf.
The home is a true gathering place, yet it ensures personal tranquility within its 11 well-appointed bedroom suites, many with private balconies and all with water views. The primary suite is a secluded sanctuary, featuring a walk-in closet, a luxurious spa bath, and a private terrace to greet the sunrise over the ocean.
The state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped for the most discerning chef or for casual family breakfasts, complete with a sun-washed breakfast area, premium stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and natural stone finishes. Outdoor amenities invite endless leisure, including a heated gunite pool and spa, a gracious patio, and private access to the pristine beach.
"1950 Meadow Lane is where the sunrise belongs to you, and every sunset feels like the world's most intimate performance," the listing description notes. "For those who value privacy without compromise, design without distraction, and nature in its most luxurious form, this is a rare and resounding yes."
Meadow Lane, famously known as "Billionaire's Row," is renowned for its unparalleled combination of seclusion, security, and coastal beauty. The property is just minutes from the historic boutiques, galleries, and five-star dining of Southampton Village, as well as The Meadow Club, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, and the Southampton Arts Center. New York City is conveniently accessible via a short helicopter ride or a scenic two-hour drive.
This extraordinary property is presented by Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker of Corcoran Group Real Estate.
Tim Davis, Tim Davis Hamptons
