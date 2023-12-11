A Journey of Innovation: Mobile Pixels Redefines Workspaces Through Crowdfunding, Surpassing $8 Million Raised

"For us, the most important piece is to be able to work directly with the backers on understanding what features or shortcomings our current design has that are lacking. It's a chance to enhance the product before launching it officially in the market." Post this

The journey began in June 2018, with the groundbreaking launch of DUO on Kickstarter. Almost immediately, the campaign achieved viral status, amassing over $1million in funding from both Kickstarter and Indiegogo. DUO's success marked the inception of Mobile Pixels' remarkable crowdfunding journey.

Since then, Mobile Pixels Inc. has consistently raised the bar by launching an additional six Kickstarter campaigns, introducing products like TRIO, DUEX Plus & DUEX Lite, DUEX Max, Geminos, Trio & Trio Max, and DUEX Float. With each campaign, the company has continued to redefine the portable monitor landscape.

"I think crowdfunding is still a great way to see if your product has traction in the market, generate buzz prior to an official launch, and secure cash needed to produce inventory," said Jack Yao, Founder and CEO of Mobile Pixels. "For us, the most important piece is to be able to work directly with the backers on understanding what features or shortcomings our current design has that are lacking. It's a chance to enhance the product before launching it officially in the market."

Mobile Pixels enlisted the help of Enventys Partners, the industry's only full-service, turnkey product launch agency. They combine start-to-finish, all-encompassing product development services with digital marketing expertise to create innovative products and bring them to market.

Mobile Pixels Inc. owes its success to a passionate and engaged community of backers who share the company's vision for flexible and efficient workspaces. The dedication of its supporters, combined with a commitment to innovation, has enabled Mobile Pixels to consistently deliver exceptional products. "Enventys Partners has been great as always, they're really professional in handling the campaign and very responsive to my needs and ideas," said Yao.

About Mobile Pixels

Mobile Pixels Inc. cares about productivity. This Massachusetts-based team made up of manufacturing engineers and computer scientists were the first to market with their innovative line of lightweight, portable laptop monitors. They've combined the best technology to create a solution that increases productivity and makes it easy to work efficiently while traveling. Backed by MIT and Northeastern, Mobile Pixels aims to give consumers the freedom to swivel the screen freely while adjusting the angle at their discretion. To learn more visit, https://www.mobilepixels.us/.

About Enventys Partners

Enventys Partners is the industry's only full-service, turnkey product launch accelerator. For more than 20 years, they've combined start-to-finish, all-encompassing product development services with digital marketing expertise to create innovative products and bring them to market. As a global product development and marketing leader, Enventys Partners designs, prototypes, manufactures, fulfills, crowdfunds, and markets new products and startup businesses. Enventys Partners has made more than $1 billion in product sales and has been involved in developing, prototyping, launching, and/or marketing over 3,600 products. Enventys Partners is strategically positioned to bring products to life, ensuring it resonates with audiences worldwide. Discover how Enventys Partners can turn your vision into reality. For more information and a free consultation with an expert, visit https://enventyspartners.com/.

Media Contact

Stevie Alger, Mobile Pixels, (831) 334-2398, [email protected], https://www.mobilepixels.us/

SOURCE Mobile Pixels