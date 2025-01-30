A Labor of Love: Memorial Regional Hospital Unveils $68 Million Expansion and Renovation of Family Birthplace, Elevating Maternity Care in South Florida

"Designed to provide seamless access to comprehensive services for expecting mothers and their babies, this state-of-the-art facility includes specialized care for high-risk pregnancies and world-class neonatal care." - Shane Strum, Interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System Post this

"Designed to provide seamless access to comprehensive services for expecting mothers and their babies, this state-of-the-art facility includes specialized care for high-risk pregnancies and world-class neonatal care," said Shane Strum, Interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "The expansion provides a modern environment that enhances our ability to offer expert, compassionate care with an emphasis on patient comfort—ensuring a superior experience for both mothers and babies."

The Newly Redesigned Family Birthplace Features:

All-private rooms with spa-like bathrooms, and calming colors and lighting for a more personalized, restful and serene experience.

41 postpartum rooms, ensuring privacy after delivery.

14 isolation rooms, providing a safe, secure space for patients with specific needs.

18 antepartum rooms, for patients requiring extended monitoring and specialized care.

Maternal-Fetal Medicine Offices, specializing in high-risk pregnancy care, for expectant mothers facing complex pregnancy conditions.

And a simulation lab for ongoing clinical training.

Comfort and Convenience for Families

Beyond medical services, the renovation includes thoughtful enhancements for family comfort and well-being:

Partner and family lounges, offering relaxing spaces for loved ones to connect and unwind.

Meditation room, providing a quiet space for personal reflection.

Kosher lounge, offering a dedicated space to meet specific dietary needs.

Classroom for new parent education and additional events.

A Labor of Love: Expanding Commitment to High-Risk Obstetrics Care

For decades, Memorial Regional Hospital has been a leader in high-risk obstetrics, providing a seamless continuum of care through the integration with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. The Family Birthplace redesign, aptly named "A Labor of Love," reflects Memorial's commitment to delivering advanced medical care while prioritizing the comfort and well-being of patients.

Connected by an enclosed pedestrian bridge, the two hospitals ensure that expectant mothers and their babies have immediate access to comprehensive, expert care, including maternal-fetal medicine, advanced neonatal care, and specialized services. This collaboration provides direct access to the Wasie NICU, the only Level IV NICU in Broward County, as well as a 24/7 Placenta Accreta Team.

"Memorial remains committed to providing a full continuum of care," said Elizabeth Justen, Chair of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. "From prenatal care through infancy and beyond, the teams at Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital offer the highest levels of care, regardless of a family's ability to pay, thanks in part to our donors."

The transformative expansion of the Family Birthplace has become a reality due in part to contributions of over $1.5 million from the Memorial Foundation and its supporters.

"We are deeply grateful to our colleagues across Memorial Healthcare System for their dedication in making this labor of love a reality. As a Level IV Maternal Care Verified Facility, we are steadfast in our commitment to delivering the highest level of maternity care," said Jane McCarthy, Director of Nursing at Memorial Regional Hospital. "Every detail of the Family Birthplace was thoughtfully planned to ensure we achieve excellence not only in clinical outcomes but also in providing an exceptional experience for patients and their families."

About Memorial Regional Hospital

Memorial Regional Hospital is a Level 1 trauma center equipped to manage the most critical emergency situations. The 863-bed facility, one of the largest in Florida, annually has more than 200,000 patient encounters, including nearly 100,000 through its emergency department, and delivers more than 5,000 babies.

Serving the community since 1953, Memorial Regional is the flagship facility of the Hollywood-based Memorial Healthcare System. It features medical and surgical services, institutes dedicated to neuroscience, cancer, transplant, cardiac and vascular care, a family birthplace, and behavioral health services.

Visit online at http://www.mhs.net/locations/memorial-regional.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], https://www.mhs.net

