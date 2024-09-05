A+ Launches: The Ultimate Streaming Platform for American Latino Stories

Avenida Entertainment Group is excited to announce its nationwide launch of A+, providing a dedicated streaming platform for modern U.S. Latino audiences. With a rich selection of titles, A+ is set to become the premier destination for English-language content that reflects the vibrant diversity and culture of the American Latino community.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenida Entertainment Group is excited to announce its nationwide launch of A+, providing a dedicated streaming platform for modern U.S. Latino audiences. With a rich selection of titles, A+ is set to become the premier destination for English-language content that reflects the vibrant diversity and culture of the American Latino community.

A Platform Where Latino Stories Come Alive

A+ offers a diverse array of content, including films, series, documentaries, and more, all curated to celebrate Latino heritage and culture. The platform aims to break away from stereotypes and deliver stories that truly reflect the experiences and creativity of the Latino community. Some of the standout titles currently available on A+ include:

"ANA" starring Andy Garcia : A touching story about a struggling car dealer and a quirky young girl who change each other's lives.

: A touching story about a struggling car dealer and a quirky young girl who change each other's lives. "Illegally Brown" with Jessica Garcia and Annie Gonzalez : A comedy series about two Latinas navigating life, love, and identity in America.

and : A comedy series about two Latinas navigating life, love, and identity in America. "Chasing Wonders" featuring Edward James Olmos : A beautiful coming-of-age film that spans years and continents, exploring the importance of family and following your dreams.

: A beautiful coming-of-age film that spans years and continents, exploring the importance of family and following your dreams. "11:55" with John Leguizamo : A gripping drama about a U.S. Marine returning to his hometown to face old enemies and unresolved issues.

Access A+ on Your Favorite Devices

A+ is available on various platforms, making it accessible wherever you are. Consumers can access the platform through the Apple Store, Google Play Store, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and directly on the web. For all download options, visit https://linktr.ee/watchaplustv.

Official Launch Event

The official launch of A+ is taking place at the L'ATTITUDE Ventures Conference, a premier event celebrating Latino culture, innovation, and excellence. This event, scheduled from Thursday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 15, in San Diego, provides the perfect platform to introduce A+ to the world and highlight our commitment to showcasing authentic Latino stories.

Subscription Options

A+ offers a flexible subscription model to cater to all audiences. Viewers can enjoy content for free with the ad-supported version or upgrade to the premium subscription for an ad-free experience at just $3.99 per month or $39.99 annually.

Driving Awareness

To ensure A+ reaches the broadest audience, the platform is leveraging a comprehensive marketing strategy that includes digital advertising, social media campaigns, out-of-home advertising, and robust public relations efforts. This multi-channel approach is designed to build awareness and drive subscriptions among the U.S. Latino audience and beyond.

About Avenida Entertainment Group

Avenida Entertainment Group, the parent company of A+, was founded to address the underrepresentation of Latinos in the media. As a Latino-owned and minority-certified media company, Avenida has been a leader in producing, funding, and distributing content that highlights Latino talent and stories. With over eight years of experience, Avenida has established itself as an incubator for Latino creatives, transforming the Latino narrative and embracing change. The launch of A+ is a continuation of this mission, providing a platform for Latino creatives to reach new audiences and for audiences to experience a wide array of Latino stories.

Looking Ahead

As A+ continues to grow, the platform plans to expand its content library with more original productions and exclusive titles. Future growth includes collaborations with Latino creatives, expanding into new markets, and enhancing user experience across all platforms.

For more information, visit http://www.aplusstreaming.com or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE Avenida Entertainment Group