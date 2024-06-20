A Leading European Manufacturer Deployed Plataine to Enhance Fabric Cutting Efficiency & Improve Bid Winning Rate

"We are proud to provide innovative solutions that enable our customers to grow, optimize and automate their cutting operations, by leveraging cutting-edge technology and maintaining their competitive edge in the market." Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine Post this

The company faced significant operational challenges due to its dependence on manual processes, especially when the industry is facing labor shortages. It aimed to enhance productivity and improve the utilization of machines and overall factory resources. One of the major bottlenecks was the labor-intensive task of creating material cutting plans for projects, which could take as long as a few hours per project. This lengthy preparation time adversely affected the speed at which they could respond to project bids, ultimately impacting win rates and customer satisfaction levels.

Plataine's solution has been a game-changer for the manufacturer, by automating the production process and dramatically improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. The implementation of Plataine's cloud-based solution was seamless, with remote setup and a quick training session that ensured a smooth transition into production. The solution has enabled the customer to respond to bids much faster and with accurate material consumption.

Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine, comments: "We are proud to provide innovative solutions that enable our customers to grow, optimize and automate their cutting operations. This marks a significant leap forward in the customer's business agility and bid winning rate. Our ongoing commitment demonstrates how we deliver exceptional value to our customers, by leveraging cutting-edge technology and maintaining their competitive edge in the market."

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, Siemens PLM, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

