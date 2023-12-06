A Legacy in the Making: The Global Ambassador Solidifies its Place Among Arizona's Luxury Set

"While the hotel's influence is global in scale, its roots run deep in the surrounding community. The Global Ambassador is a convergence of hospitality, wellness, culinary and culture – it has become my legacy project," said Fox. Post this

The hotel's formidable restaurant lineup boasts five original concepts, including the state's largest rooftop dining experience with unmatched Camelback Mountain views. Equally impressive is the expansive wellness center with world-class partners, many of which are making their first-to-market debut and will be exclusively available at the hotel. The Global Ambassador stands in a class all its own amidst the area's prestigious luxury hotel landscape.

"Opening The Global Ambassador is a defining moment in my career and one that I'm extremely proud of," said Fox, founder of Author & Edit Hospitality, the developer, owner and manager of the hotel. "While the hotel's influence is global in scale, its roots run deep in the surrounding community. The Global Ambassador is a convergence of hospitality, wellness, culinary and culture – it has become my legacy project."

The exquisite design details are what make The Global Ambassador truly remarkable. Custom walnut millwork and fabric wallcoverings exude a residential feel in the guest rooms along with Waterworks fixtures, private Juliet balconies, artwork by local artist Michael Carson and an extensive in-room bar meticulously curated, as one might expect, by a lifelong restauranteur.

Culinary Experiences

Designed to offer unprecedented dining, The Global Ambassador's restaurants are also influenced by Fox's extensive international travels – highlighting his favorite dishes and flavors from countries and cultures around the world:

Le Âme: A Parisian steakhouse and bistro that boasts a wide variety of classic French dishes like Steak Frites and Mussels en Boullion along with dishes like Loup de Mer and Crab Tagliolini. Carefully curated by the hotel's master sommelier to complement the flavors of the dishes, the wine offering at Le Âme is true to its Parisian roots, but with reach across the globe. The cocktail program is also designed to mirror the cuisine – beautiful ingredients, perfectly executed with drinks like the Au Poivre Martini and the Parisian Spritz. Le Âme offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and lively weekend brunch.

Pink Dolphin: Step into the playful and laid-back atmosphere of Pink Dolphin, where Mexican and Peruvian-inspired dishes and drinks pair perfectly with the whimsical and vibrant poolside setting. Whether you're looking for a leisurely lunch, a sunbather's retreat or an alfresco dinner, the indoor restaurant spills out into a covered dining terrace. The bar is always buzzing with socializers, offering a wide range of margaritas and authentic cocktails, each made with fresh ingredients and pressed juices. Dive into the Peruvian Ceviche, order the Cancha, shallow-fried corn seasoned with lime and salt, or kick things off with the Skinny Dip – a pitcher of perfectly made skinny margaritas with a side of chips and guacamole. As guests arrive at Pink Dolphin, they are tempted to peruse the adjoining boutique with a well-curated collection of clothing, accessories and home goods.

théa Mediterranean Rooftop (Opening mid-January): Soon to be one of the West's most picturesque rooftop settings, théa Mediterranean Rooftop is inspired by the sun-soaked Mediterranean region. In the shadow of Arizona's famed Camelback Mountain, théa serves as a haven where guests experience simple pleasures and extravagant moments sky-high, that only intensify as the sun sets on the horizon. There will be no better place to set the scene for an unforgettable night while surrounded by the breathtaking views and lively DJ sets as théa comes to life. The menu explores the vast preparations of mezze, pasta and coastal seafood with dips, flatbreads, perfectly prepared vegetables and marinated protein skewers, all designed to be shared. Théa's cocktail program is equally as rooted in fresh and house-made ingredients that combine the classic with the unexpected. But the cocktails are not to be outdone by one of the country's most extensive rosé collections. Théa is open nightly for dinner along with a revelrous weekend brunch.

Le Market: Paying homage to European morning markets, Le Market draws you in with echoes of chatter and bustling pedestrian energy throughout the day. From decadent pastries and the perfect espresso or healthy smoothie in the morning, to exquisite cheese presentations curated by the in-house fromager paired perfectly with wines in the evening, Le Market is a place where guests come to socialize in a chic and elegant setting.

Lobby Bar: With a sense of style that exudes the perfect duality of intimacy and liveliness, the Lobby Bar ignites creative expression with a sophisticated spirit, welcoming essence and live music that emanates throughout the space. The musical notes pour through the open windows into the hotel's central courtyard, dotted with 100-year-old olive trees and lush landscaping, where guests can't help but socialize on the patio, with a cocktail in hand. The Lobby Bar serves a mixture of classic and craft cocktails with a European flair, along with an all-day snack menu with favorites such as La Tour des Fromages and Onion Dip with Potato Chips (made even more decadent with the addition of Osetra Caviar and a half bottle of Krug). The Lobby Bar is sure to be the gathering spot for the whole community.

Wellness & Fitness

A new era of wellness awaits at The Global Ambassador, where guests will be able to nurture, nourish, and renew with luxe offerings.

The Spa: Spa guests are treated in a place where relaxation and rejuvenation meet to offer the most luxurious destination for wellness. Spanning 16,000 square feet, The Spa is complete with 10 treatment rooms for facials, full-body massages, light therapy, IV drips and cryotherapy. The Spa boasts world-class partners, the majority being first-to-market and exclusively available in Arizona, including U Beauty, Augustinus Bader, Biologique Recherche, MOVA by Camila Perez, Environ and Oxylight Sapphire. Guests begin their spa experience in the unparalleled locker rooms that are equipped with a jacuzzi, cold plunge, steam room and sauna.

Fitness: The hotel is complete with a 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility featuring Technogym and Eleiko equipment along with a Movement Studio, Spin Studio and Pilates Room, all designed around the picturesque views of Camelback Mountain. Two outdoor wellness decks are designed for sunrise meditation and alfresco classes.

Forma Pilates: With invite-only studios in Los Angeles and New York City, Forma Pilates is opening its first and only Arizona studio at The Global Ambassador. Founded in 2020 by Los Angeles native Liana Levi, Forma is a luxury boutique-style Pilates studio with the most in-demand and exclusive workout on the market. Most known for its athletic approach to Pilates, Forma Pilates has fostered a tight-knit and eclectic community of entrepreneurs, CEOs, athletes, celebrities and VIPs.

The hotel is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection. Within the hotel will also be Global Ambassador Club, Arizona's first-of-its-kind, members-only club where members have access to a variety of exclusive services, amenities and their own private restaurant, The Grill. To learn more or to book a stay with rates from $600 per night, visit GlobalAmbassadorHotel.com or follow along at @TheGlobalAmbassadorHotel.

About The Global Ambassador

The creation of prolific restaurant innovator Sam Fox as his foray into the luxury hospitality world, The Global Ambassador is an internationally inspired hotel that merges impressive hospitality, culinary and wellness experiences within one perfectly and precisely curated destination. Where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley converge, The Global Ambassador blends a refined and elevated hospitality experience that is created through a global lens and locally connected. Every detail of the well-appointed, 141-room hotel has been meticulously poured over, studied and designed by Fox himself. Each element is purposefully created to elicit one cultivated experience that is rich in charm and sophistication. As a 12-time James Beard award nominee, Fox's stellar lineup of inventive culinary offerings define The Global Ambassador. The hotel boasts five original dining venues with cuisine influenced by the vibrant flavors found all over the world – from the sun-soaked Mediterranean region of France, Italy and Spain to the bright and alluring tastes of Peru and Mexico. Nestled in the soul of the hotel, where luxury meets culinary excellence, is Le Âme, a Parisian steakhouse that celebrates a thoughtful blend of traditional French fare with a twist on the classics. Perched atop the hotel is a destination all its own - théa Mediterranean Rooftop is one of the West's most spectacular rooftop settings where the dramatic views of iconic Camelback Mountain and one of the country's most expansive rosé collections are there for the taking. The hotel's world-class amenity offering includes a Wellness Center complete with an expansive fitness level and ultra-luxe spa where health, beauty and fitness experts curate treatments and practices designed to put the mind and body in perfect balance. This is a convergence of significance found in hospitality, wellness and culture. For more, visit GlobalAmbassadorHotel.com.

