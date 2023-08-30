A Legacy of Loyalty: Old Country Store Team Members Share Their Stories of Long-Standing Service

Coming to work here for me is like getting to be with your favorite relatives. It's a Christian atmosphere; we have a bond, and we help each other. Tweet this

Another aspect that is part of its longevity story are the 80 Team Members, 21 of them with a combined 454 years of service at the restaurant.

With 42 and 41 years of service, Jennie Turner and Dorothy Mitchell, are the senior members of the team. Turner is in charge of the flavor filled Southern fare on the buffet: the collard greens, macaroni and cheese, green beans and select meats such as fried chicken. Mitchell, the assistant kitchen manager, has worked in several areas of the restaurant including the salad bar and as a short order cook. The camaraderie among the team members is evident in how they interact with each other.

"Jennie and I are like sisters," Mitchell said. "A lot of us have made friends and have become another family away from home. I like the atmosphere here."

At a time where staying on a job for the long haul is not commonplace, Turner and Mitchell said the team around them make it easy.

"We work every day to do our best, make the food taste good and keep everything clean and fresh," Turner said. Her history in the kitchen began at 11 years old, when her mother taught her how to fry fish. "After that, my dad only wanted me to do it," she said. The culinary tradition has continued with Turner's son, Jonathan Jenkins, who also works at Old Country Store. Jenkins' sons also have culinary skills. Jenkins' eldest son works at The Old Country Store as well. "It feels good to see them follow in my footsteps," Turner said.

Jenkins has worked in food service since he was 15 years old. He started his career at Old Country Store in 1999; 24 years later he is the kitchen manager and in charge of Provisions Catering Co., the catering arm of the business. Some items included in the Provisions' upscale menu are filet mignon au poivre, pesto crusted mahi mahi, homemade tiramisu and other delicious meal choices. "Coming to work here for me is like getting to be with your favorite relatives," he said. "It's a Christian atmosphere; we have a bond, and we help each other."

Prep cooks Dominique Osler and Percy Mitchell usually stand across from each other to prepare food for the buffet. Their work often begins before the sun rises. OCS third generation owner Brooks Shaw thinks that Percy and Dominique often have the same sports argument.

"This was my first job," said Osler, who was still in high school in 2008 when he started working at the Old Country Store. "I liked everything about it, so I never left."

"We are a family, and I love the Shaws," Mitchell said.

Experienced Team Members are also on the serving floor where Cheryl Taylor, Lynn McConaughy have a combined 58 years as servers at Old Country Store. "I love the environment here," McConaughy said. "We've all grown up together, we've seen each other's children — and now grandchildren — grow up."

Taylor enjoys engaging with the Guests. "We have a lot of regular Guests, coffee and Bible study groups and most people want to talk and we get to know them," Taylor said. "And we all work to treat others the way we want to be treated."

From the kitchen to the serving floor, Old Country Store's long-serving Team Members also take a tremendous amount of pride in the work they do. For Dosha Howard, the salad bar is like her personal kitchen, and her system of "wipe and fill" keeps the bar fresh for guests. "It's all me, and I keep it looking presentable," she said. Because of her commitment to the salad bar, it will soon bear her name and will be called "Miss Dosha's Garden Bar."

Gift Shop Inventory Specialist Doris Jenkins has worked in the business for 32 years and credits her position for making her more comfortable talking to people and greeting strangers who become new friends. "Even for as long as I've been here, there's always something new that comes up," Jenkins said. In the nearby Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, Linda Nichols has become an expert at making fudge, which she learned on the job. She can often guess the favorite ice cream flavors based on their age groups. "Many of our senior citizens like black walnut or butter pecan, while the kids go for crazy cookie dough, and, of course, they want to grab some nostalgic candy from the barrels," Nichols said.

During her 11 years of service Bailey Smith has worked in multiple areas of the restaurant including server's assistant, server, shift leader and dining room manager.

"I've pretty much done everything," Smith said. She is currently the business office coordinator and handles human resources, hiring, accounting and accounts payable. "I've learned so much from everyone, and I appreciate the Shaws for giving me a chance."

Smith also commends OCS leaders for the acceptance of Team Members in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction as well as trafficking. "It's a safe place for people who need a second chance without judgment, they give you a clean slate, not many places do that and they genuinely care. I love it here, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

The seasoned Team Members have a myriad of stories and memories about their time working at the restaurant, which has been family-owned and operated since 1965. For Turner, a highlight is growing professionally with the Shaw family; she has gone from working for the late Clark Shaw to his son, Brooks Shaw, whom she has known since he was a child.

"There aren't too many places where people have stayed on the job for as long as I have," Turner said. "But it all starts with love; you have to love what you do."

Open daily year-round (except for Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store includes the restaurant, Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita's Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout or Dine-In at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. Old Country Store will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025. Individuals may learn more by visiting instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore and caseyjones.com or calling 731-668-1223.

