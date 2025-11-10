A Live Virtual Experience: Welcome to The D Shift Summit - Divorce, Discovery and Doing Life Your Way

Divorce can be overwhelming, but with the right guidance and community support, anyone can create a meaningful, fulfilling life on their own terms. It's a new way to look at divorce and life beyond. Post this

With 51 expert speakers joining from the U.S., Canada, the UK, Europe, and Australia, the summit will comprehensively address a wide range of issues. These range from emotional and financial health to divorce specifics, buying and selling real estate, coparenting, health and wellness, wealth building, and managing recovery from toxic relationships. The goal is for participants to leave feeling empowered, supported and ready to take their next step with confidence.

"Our goal with The D Shift Summit is to empower people to embrace their next chapter with confidence and clarity," said Winder. "Divorce can be overwhelming, but with the right guidance and community support, anyone can create a meaningful, fulfilling life on their own terms. It's a new way to look at divorce and life beyond."

In addition to providing valuable guidance and resources, a portion of the proceeds from the summit will benefit the You Are My Light Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of human and sex trafficking.

Registration for The D Shift Summit is now open. Participants can attend the free summit from the comfort of their own homes and enjoy live sessions, interactive discussions and post-event resources. A VIP Ticket for $59 is also available, granting access to replays of all talks and exclusive gifts from the featured speakers.

About The D Shift Summit:

The D Shift Summit brings together leading experts, coaches, therapists and thought leaders who are redefining what life after divorce can look like. This one-day event is designed to help you move from uncertainty to clarity, from loss to purpose and from surviving to thriving.

Whether you are in the middle of your divorce, beginning to rebuild or ready to step boldly into your next chapter, you will find insight, inspiration and real-world strategies to guide your journey.

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, (760) 992-9113, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

