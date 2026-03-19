A LIVING LEGACY IN MOTION: Ocean Blue & Chin's Honor Bruce Lee

"At Ocean Blue World, we believe experiences should create meaningful connection in ways that feel relevant today. This event honored friendship, heritage, and the responsibility to preserve important stories," — Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, CEO & Publisher of Ocean Blue World. Post this

Inside, Chin's was reimagined into a cultural showcase of remembrance. Ornamental parasols and glowing spheres floated overhead as Vanessa Fukunaga, CEO & Publisher of Ocean Blue World, formally welcomed guests. At her side stood Peter Chin — Bruce Lee's childhood confidant, pallbearer, and the last individual to receive a Jeet Kune Do certificate personally signed by Lee. Behind them, I Am Bruce Lee unfolded quietly across the screen, creating a moving backdrop layered with personal photographs of Chin and Lee, memorable film stills, and cherished family images. Chin's presence was both symbolic and deeply personal, elevating the gathering from reflection to living testimony as he shared intimate reflections on his lifelong friendship with Lee. Close friends and Chin's Cabo owners Carmen and Ángel Carbajal stood in support throughout the evening, reflecting the shared respect and unity that defined the gathering.

A bespoke "Dragon's Menu," masterfully presented by Chin's, featured a multi-course menu inspired by Lee's personal tastes, including Tung-style cabbage soup, Garlic Shrimp, and Beef in Oyster Sauce. Each course was paired with a thoughtfully composed soundtrack tracing Lee's journey — beginning with the 1950s Cha-Cha rhythms of Hong Kong and evolving into the elegance of Sinatra and Bennett in Hollywood.

As the Dragon returned and the music intensified, the mood shifted from reverence to celebration. Signature Ocean Blue gift bags were presented, each featuring curated keepsakes and a truly unique treasure: an exclusive edition of The Last Disciple: My Memoirs With Bruce Lee, created especially for this event and reserved solely for attending guests. This special version included a secret ending not found in the standard release. A private book signing followed, as Peter Chin personally inscribed copies for guests, with all proceeds benefiting the Shaolin Temple School in China — supporting the preservation of the origins and philosophy of martial arts for future generations.

In every sense, this signature Ocean Blue experience embodied a full circle of respect — from legacy, to preservation, to future generations. Bruce Lee's timeless words of inspiration echoed throughout the evening, reinforcing the philosophy that shaped his life and continues to guide millions. Perhaps the most powerful was also the most simple: "Be like water, my friend." It was in this shared moment between past and present, Bruce Lee's spirit felt vividly alive once more.

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ABOUT OCEAN BLUE WORLD

A leader in global luxury lifestyle media, Ocean Blue World connects influential brands and individuals through print, digital, immersive experiences, and elite events. Proudly recognized as the 2025 Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico for the fourth consecutive year, Ocean Blue World continues to set the benchmark for aspirational living, high-level networking, and unforgettable storytelling.

Media Contact

Tania Ashby, Ocean Blue World, 52 (011-52-624) 105-8100, [email protected], www.oceanblueworld.com

SOURCE Ocean Blue World