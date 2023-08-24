A Look at How Developments in Technology are Improving Power Reliability

Advancements series to educate about the latest breakthroughs in sustainable energy.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how innovations in technology are helping to accelerate a zero-carbon future.

This segment will explore the vital need to reach a net-zero carbon future. With a look at Bloom Energy, Audiences will learn how its innovative Bloom Electrolyzer® works to generate green hydrogen more efficiently and economically than lower temperature electrolyzers. Viewers will discover how and why the system uses renewable energy, such as solar or wind power, in an effort to speed the clean energy transition.

While learning how the hydrogen economy is advancing across numerous sectors, including power generation, transportation, heavy industry, and marine, viewers will also hear how Bloom Energy's solid oxide hydrogen fuel cell technology is uniquely positioned to accelerate both the production and the usage of hydrogen.

"Bloom is the world's leading solid oxide fuel cell company," says Sharelynn Moore, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer, Bloom Energy. "Companies around the world are deciding that our technology delivers the best value for their operations, customers, and investors. Our solid oxide Bloom Electrolyzer takes our innovation an additional step by creating green hydrogen from renewable energy."

The show will also explore how Bloom Energy's solid oxide electrolyzers offer inherently superior technology and economic advantages that can be configured and scaled to meet specific requirements to deliver a solution capable of generating the lowest cost green hydrogen possible, while remaining uniquely positioned to unlock clean, low-cost hydrogen at the scale needed for net-zero.

"We look forward to sharing how this innovative technology delivers reliable, resilient, 24-7 onsite power with world-leading efficiency," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Bloom Energy:

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company's leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future.

For more information, visit: http://www.bloomenergy.com or https://newsroom.bloomenergy.com/.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

