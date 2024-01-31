A Luxurious Retreat for Body, Mind, and Soul at Acqualina Resort

Acqualina Resort is thrilled to introduce AcquaFit, a comprehensive wellness program crafted to uplift every aspect of your being. Nestled in the serene surroundings of Sunny Isles Beach, AcquaFit is your haven for health, tranquility, and rejuvenation.

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AcquaFit is the premier health and fitness program at Acqualina Resort & Residences offering a holistic approach to wellness. It's a complete well-being journey that fosters physical, mental and emotional health. Whether you're interested in fitness classes, mindfulness programs or simply looking to unwind in style, AcquaFit offers a range of options to help you achieve your wellness goals during your Miami stay.

Meditations

Guided meditations led by Master Life Coach & Meditation Teacher Sarah Vie are accessible via the Acqualina App. Whether practiced in-room or at designated meditation spots around the resort, these sessions promote a sense of calm and tranquility. With options such as the morning meditation to start your day, an afternoon rejuvenation to reenergize and a nighttime ritual to prepare for deep, restorative sleep, Sarah's soothing voice will be your guide on a journey of relaxation and inner peace. For our younger guests, a special "Sparkle and Shine" meditation is offered, ensuring a calming experience for the whole family. Additionally, on February 24 & 25, 2024, seasoned practitioner Sarah Vie will lead a range of meditations at the oceanfront resort including themes of mind/body connection, release and revitalization. Call the resort to reserve your spot.

Mindfulness

The Five-Star Acqualina Spa offers a selection of new mindfulness amenities within the Relaxation Lounges to enhance the spa experience and to support a healthy mind, body and spirit.

Affirmation Cards: Discover the power of positive affirmations. Choose an affirmation card from our collection and take a moment to reflect. These affirmations are here to uplift your spirits and encourage a positive mindset.

Guided Spa Meditations: Spa guests can immerse themselves in tranquility with guided spa meditations by Sarah Vie available via the Acqualina App. Sony Noise Canceling headsets in the lounges ensure an uninterrupted and immersive meditation experience. Choose from a selection of three meditations: mind/body connection, letting go and rejuvenation.

Coloring Mandalas: The calming exercise of coloring pages encourages focus, relaxation and artistic exploration.

Practice Stillness: The relaxation lounges provide a serene environment where you can practice stillness, whether through deep breathing, meditation, special poses and postures or simply enjoying the tranquil atmosphere.

Fitness

A variety of group fitness classes are offered on weekends such as Zumba and Body Sculpting through our partners at Ultimate Fitness. Participate in these workouts led by experienced instructors on a complimentary basis. For guests seeking a more personalized fitness experience, the resort offers one-on-one training sessions with expert trainers. These sessions are tailored to individual fitness goals, whether it's weight loss, endurance improvement, or overall health enhancement. Yoga and Pilates, are also available, focusing on balance and strength. The fitness center is outfitted with Technogym equipment, including a Peloton bike.

The AcquaFit Collection

The AcquaFit Collection is a fusion of style and functionality, tailor-made for guests of Acqualina Resort. Stacie Jones, the creative mind behind the collection, drew inspiration from Acqualina's commitment to wellness and its serene coastal environment.

Clothing (limited-edition collection): High-quality yoga and fitness apparel include leggings, crew neck tees, tank tops and sports bras. These stylish, functional items are perfect for guests looking to stay active during their stay.

Water Bottles and Caps: AcquaFit-branded water bottles and caps are available making it easy for guests to stay hydrated and protected from the sun while enjoying Acqualina's Great Outdoors.

In-Room Amenities

All rooms and suites are equipped with AcquaFit yoga mats to encourage guests to practice their yoga routines, stretching exercises and mindfulness activities in the comfort of their own accommodations.

Acqualina Spa

Acqualina Spa, set against the backdrop of Miami Beach's tranquil ocean and white sands, offers an unmatched spa experience. Awarded Five Stars by Forbes Travel Guide and Best Hotel Spa in the US by USA Today, this 20,000-square-foot facility is a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation. It features luxurious treatment rooms, relaxation lounges, a Royal Spa Suite for special occasions, and a magnificent outdoor terrace retreat. Couples can unwind together in the new co-ed lounge, equipped with Sony noise-canceling headphones for guests.

Spa Lounges: The co-ed lounge provides an ideal setting for indulging in one of the spa's three guided audio meditations, either before or after selected treatments. Additionally, for women seeking a classic spa experience, there is an exclusive women's lounge offering a tranquil, private retreat.

Spa Services: A range of spa treatments provide relaxation and relief from stress and tension. Choose from unique experiences like the Sound Healing Massage, which weaves music therapy within the spa journey and the Stress Relief Back Massage using a magic elixir with a blend of full-spectrum CBD oil to reduce inflammation. The dedicated spa team is committed to tailoring each treatment to your individual needs.

Dining

Juices/Detox Menu: Acqualina's breakfast menu includes a selection of fresh juices and detox options allowing guests to start their day with a nutritious and health-conscious meal.

Additional Activities

Beach Walks: Elevate your physical well-being with beach walks. A detailed walking/jogging map is thoughtfully provided to guide you along the shoreline.

Interactive Events and Seminars: Participate in our quarterly events during your stay at Acqualina including lectures and workshops on health-related topics such as stress management, sleep optimization, mental health and mindfulness. These events provide opportunities to connect with fellow guests while enhancing your well-being in a dynamic and enjoyable way.

Painting Classes: Unleash your inner artist through our inspiring painting classes. Create something beautiful during your stay at Acqualina Resort. Inquire with the Concierge for more details.

Bedside Reading: As part of Acqualina's popular Bedside Reading program where complimentary books are provided to our guests, we now extend a selection of digital reads for personal growth and wellness, easily accessible on the Acqualina App.

Water Sports: Activities like surfing and stand up paddle boarding are offered nearby Acqualina Resort through Sunny Isles Beach Watersports. A complimentary surf clinic is offered every day at 9am .

. Outdoor Adventure Excursions: Activities like kayaking and nature walks are offered at Oleta State Park. Our Concierge is happy to make arrangements.

Art and Creativity Classes: Art therapy, creative writing and expressive activities to promote emotional well-being and self-expression.

Culinary Tours: Guided food tours are available in Miami for an immersive and delicious experience of the city's vibrant food scene.

