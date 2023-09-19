A-Maize-ing News: Pipcorn and Musical Shucked Team Up for the Ultimate NYC Broadway Experience Sweepstakes

The common thread binding these two success stories is a simple yet significant one: corn. Be it in the form of a Broadway musical or a delectable snack, the NYC Broadway Experience Sweepstakes is a perfect blend of flavor and fabulous entertainment. Tweet this

The Grand Prize Winner, who will receive a 3-day, 2-night trip to New York City , including airfare and hotel accommodations, two tickets to "Shucked on Broadway," and a $500 gift card.

, including airfare and hotel accommodations, two tickets to "Shucked on Broadway," and a gift card. The First Prize Winner, who will receive two tickets to "Shucked on Broadway," a $500 gift card, and a one-year subscription to the Pipsnacks Shark Tank sampler series.

Shucked has turned heads and garnered significant accolades since its debut. It is the recipient of a Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards. The hilarious and heart-warming farm to fable musical about America's most talked about crop, corn, has become a cultural phenomenon; striking a chord with critics and audiences alike.

Just as Shucked features corn as a key element in its storyline, Pipcorn's success similarly revolves around this same essential ingredient. Serving as the cornerstone of Pipcorn's product range, heirloom corn delivers a robust flavor and nutrient rich profile while remaining free from modern genetic modification. Over the years, Pipcorn has broadened its offerings—from its early mini popcorn that garnered high-profile attention from the likes of Oprah and on Shark Tank, to its irresistibly tasty cheese balls. Most recently, the brand introduced upcycled heirloom Twists, a move that also earned them the Upcycled Foods Association Certification earlier this year.

The common thread binding these two success stories is a simple yet significant one: corn. Be it in the form of a Broadway musical or a delectable snack, the NYC Broadway Experience Sweepstakes is a perfect blend of flavor and fabulous entertainment, and it will deliver the magic of Shucked and the delightful crunch of Pipcorn to two lucky winners.

About Pipcorn:

Pipcorn is a better-for-you, salty snack brand made with heirloom corn, offering Mini Popcorn, Cheese Balls, Twists; simple, real ingredients that are whole grain, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Pipcorn was founded in 2012 by Jeff Martin, his sister Jen Martin and his wife, Teresa Tsou and became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2015. Pipcorn was crowned as one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" three times and is beloved by celebrities, families, and on-the-go snackers across the nation. Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks encourages you to snack on your own terms. Pipcorn is available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Target, Sprouts, Kroger, Thrive Market, and Erewhon. For more information, visit www.pipsnacks.com or follow on socials at @pipcornheirloomsnacks.

About Shucked:

Shucked is the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls "flat out hilarious!" What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is a musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. For more information, visit shuckedmusical.com or follow on socials at @shuckedmusical.

