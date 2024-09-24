A Majority of Content Creators and Influencers Struggle with Burnout as Concerns for AI begin to Surface, According to a New Awin Group Survey Research

Ellie Davies, Influencer Partnerships Lead at Awin, said, "Content creators face constant platform changes and new AI advancements. Our research shows they're feeling the pressure and often miss out on resources to combat burnout while engaging authentically with their audiences." Post this

Coping with Burnout

According to 88% of respondents, Instagram is still the leading platform driving burnout, followed by TikTok at 81% and Facebook at 67%. Constant platform changes remain the top reason driving creator anxiety at 70%, with influencers also citing a lack of quality or creativity (55%), and never turning off from social media (43%).

Creators also note pressures from outside influences that may contribute to their stress levels. For example, nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said that comparing themselves to other creators impacts their burnout levels. Negative comments on their platforms also drive these concerns, with 43% stating this also impacts burnout levels.

The data shows that influencers constantly seek ways to handle the ongoing pressures. To cope with burnout, 50% of creators rely on alternative income streams, 49% create dedicated posting times or days, and 36% schedule vacations or days off. From a global perspective, significantly more French (65%) and German creators (55%) consciously plan holidays compared to 40% of U.S. respondents and just 36% of those in the U.K.

The AI Influence Factor

The rise of AI usage appears to have less of an impact on creators than anticipated, according to the survey data. Many respondents (71%) said that AI has had little to no impact on their level of burnout. Two out of 10 creators (20%) noted that it has helped reduce their levels of burnout in some way, with the majority noting it helps with content creation (78%), enhances creativity (57%), and helps with content editing (53%).

Creators may not be as familiar with AI's benefits and challenges, as only 21% of influencers are using it to create content. Globally, German survey participants led the way with AI content creation at 54%, followed by French participants at 39%, while only 19% of U.K. and U.S. creators use AI.

Ellie Davies, Influencer Partnerships Lead at Awin, said, "Content creators face constant platform changes and new AI advancements. Our research shows they're feeling the pressure and often miss out on resources to combat burnout while engaging authentically with their audiences. Our survey aims to learn more about creators and their work to ensure we do our best to help them thrive and generate successful brand partnerships and collaborations."

About the Study

Awin surveyed over 300 creators to determine their burnout status and how they work across major social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. The majority of respondents are female between 25-44 years of age and use Instagram (90%), followed by TikTok (60%), Facebook (47%), and YouTube (22%). More than half of the respondents have between one thousand and five thousand followers.

About Awin

Two-thirds of digital ad spend currently flow to the three big tech platforms - Google, Meta and Amazon. But their auction-based ad models favor their own bottom line and inflate costs at a time when every single marketing dollar counts. Awin offers a real alternative to big tech and puts advertisers back in control of their own business growth. Using Awin's platform, brands can unlock unlimited marketing opportunities that reach consumers everywhere. Choose which affiliate partners best match marketing objectives. Control costs by defining how these partners are paid and customize affiliate marketing programs using Awin's tech to mirror unique goals, whatever they may be.

For more information, please visit https://awin.link/creator-burnout-us.

