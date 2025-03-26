A Man Forged In The Fires Of Trauma And Tempered By Revelation

"This book represents a cautionary tale and the lessons learned during my outwardly successful, yet incredibly unfulfilling life before my trauma, the lessons learned during my profound, spiritual NDE..." Post this

"This book represents a cautionary tale and the lessons learned during my outwardly successful, yet incredibly unfulfilling life before my trauma, the lessons learned during my profound, spiritual NDE, and the life affirming revelations and reflections I have experienced since my post-trauma rebirth," said Vincent.

James Vincent is presently a busy life coach, spiritual advisor, and motivational speaker. He was born and raised just north of Boston, MA. He attended the Brooks School, Gettysburg College and New England School of Law. After briefly studying and playing basketball in Europe, Vincent attended law school, and later ran a busy law practice. After retiring from the legal profession in 2006, Vincent was a successful business coach, managing partner of multiple international project development and humanitarian relief advisory firms.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Time At The Edge is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

