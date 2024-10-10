A Man Looking Back On A Full Life Shares A Unique Perspective

Xulon Press testifies of God's ability to transform lives.
CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Joseph C. Peterson continues the re-telling of his life story in How God Helped The Adopted Son ($12.49, paperback, 9798868504969; $5.99, e-book, 9798868504976).
Peterson's first two books described his life from his birth in 1939 up until 2021. This third installment updates the new directions of the last four years. He continues to give God the glory for any success, while reminding his readers that success is not measured in material wealth, but rather in love for God and family.
"My success in life, my family, and God's help inspired me to write this book," said Peterson.
Joseph C. Peterson is the CEO/Owner of Crown Technology, Inc., Crown Enterprises LLP, and Crown Restaurants, Inc. He holds over nine patents and helped develop dozens of products for laundry, car wash, ware washing, maintenance, cleaning and retail. Peterson has authored two other books: The Adopted Son and Autobiography of a Life Worth Living With God's Help.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. How God Helped The Adopted Son is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
