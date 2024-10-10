A Man Looking Back On A Full Life Shares A Unique Perspective

Xulon Press testifies of God's ability to transform lives.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Joseph C. Peterson continues the re-telling of his life story in How God Helped The Adopted Son ($12.49, paperback, 9798868504969; $5.99, e-book, 9798868504976).

Peterson's first two books described his life from his birth in 1939 up until 2021. This third installment updates the new directions of the last four years. He continues to give God the glory for any success, while reminding his readers that success is not measured in material wealth, but rather in love for God and family.