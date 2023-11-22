A man who lives a relentlessly drab life finds himself at the center of a whirlwind of profound vision and insight in new book

Dale DeLong announces the publication of 'Tearing Up the Avenue: A Book of Transformation'

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dale DeLong marks his debut in the publishing scene with the release of "Tearing Up the Avenue: A Book of Transformation" (published by Balboa Press).

The book follows Albert Lucky, a middle-aged loser, who is stuck in a rut until a divine awakening leads him back to his former self and into an inspired new life he never imagined. His journey of reconciliation leads him to a bevy of characters: Autumn Benton, a Native American woman who went from hopelessness to prophetess; Maurice Bordochek, owner of a big-box retail behemoth who happens to be a former live wrestling champion; Lydia Lucky, Albert's wife who struggled with overcoming abuse at the hands of her father; Butch the Boxer dog, an unflappable dog that saw Albert's spiritual transformation; and Bill Ghandi, a man of mixed cultural and religious heritage who ended up becoming a private investigator. Each of their stories is a gripping account of spiritual, emotional and psychological transformation that also asks readers "Why do we find ourselves here?"

"Tearing Up the Avenue" is a novel about loss and the experience of terrible abuse, but also a book about love, prophecy, and mysticism. It is a book filled with visions, humor, surprise events and revelatory insights, all set in rather drab, forlorn neighborhoods and a big-box retail store in Northeast Ohio. It is a book about transformation at the highest level.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, "I want readers to not only enjoy the story, but also to consider the impact the things we are presented with in our lives. I want them to know there are ways we can heal and grow, regardless of what we have encountered. There is beauty, wonder, and levity in all environments, as well as challenges that are often difficult to fathom."

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847711-tearing-up-the-avenue to get a copy.

"Tearing Up the Avenue: A Book of Transformation"

By Dale DeLong

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 284 pages | ISBN 9798765235904

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 284 pages | ISBN 9798765235911

E-Book | 284 pages | ISBN 9798765235928

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dale DeLong has spent most of the 21st century working as a school psychologist in Ohio schools. Previous to that, he worked in a correctional setting doing group counseling, primarily utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy techniques with groups of men, women and adolescents. He has an undergraduate degree in religion, a master's degree in counseling psychology, and has completed extensive postgraduate work in school psychology. He has been a student of Western Mystery Traditions and comparative religion and psychology for many years. DeLong has backpacked and hiked all over North America. He enjoys biking, yoga, and photography, as well as being with his family, including his son, his partner, and their cat.

