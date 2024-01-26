A-Mark Foundation Launches New Resource Presenting Unbiased Facts on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Clear, concise and unbiased information on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is difficult to find. A new resource offers answers to 10 common questions about the conflict.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Mark Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing unbiased information on critical issues, launched a new resource aimed at answering 10 common questions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The initiative comes in response to the prevalence of misinformation regarding the ongoing conflict, particularly on social media platforms.

In the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent events, social media has witnessed a surge of one-sided opinions presented as "the truth." A 2023 DeLoitte study highlighted that 51% of Gen Z teens, aged 14-19, rely on social media for news, making them susceptible to biased narratives.

To address this challenge, A-Mark Foundation collaborated with Dov Waxman, the author of "The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: What Everyone Needs to Know." This book, published in 2019, offers a scrupulously balanced view of the conflict in a clear question-and-answer format. With permission from the publisher, Oxford University Press, and Professor Waxman, A-Mark Foundation has excerpted key sections from the book.

"Our mission is to provide an easily accessible and balanced source of information on critical issues. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is Ground Zero for bias and misinformation. We saw the need for a reliable, balanced resource, and our collaboration with Professor Waxman allows us to fulfill this need," stated Rob Eshman, CEO of A-Mark Foundation.

The information is available on the organization's website and summarized in A-Mark's new weekly FactLetter. A social media campaign on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook is also set to launch, targeting the demographic most affected by misinformation.

"Our goal is to provide accurate information so people can form their views based on a nuanced understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," said Eshman.

A-Mark Foundation encourages individuals interested in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to explore the resource, available in the newsletter and on its website. For any additional inquiries or unanswered questions on the conflict, the organization welcomes feedback and engagement by emailing [email protected].

To access the resource and stay informed, visit amarkfoundation.org.

