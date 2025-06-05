A Military Veteran describes the Ideal Leader in a dialogue that is Bold, Energetic, and Iconoclastic

"What matters is not the person, but the language of their heart" Post this

"What matters is not the person, but the language of their heart," said Legion.

Legion served in the U.S. military for twenty years, earned a BA in English from American Military University, and an MA in English from Arizona State University.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Born In The United States Army is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Legion, Salem Author Services, 715-660-0298, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press