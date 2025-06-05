A Military Veteran describes the Ideal Leader in a dialogue that is Bold, Energetic, and Iconoclastic

Xulon Press presents a sensational text on leadership.
KRONENEWETTER, Wis., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Legion shares his experience as a podcast guest in Born In The United States Army ($18.99, paperback, 9798868516559; $34.99, dust jacket, 9798868516566, $8.99, e-book, 9798868516573).
Kevin and Vanessa's son is interested in joining the military, so they invite on their podcast Legion, a recently retired military veteran, who gives them insight on life in the Army. What results is a disrupting perspective on the status quo of conventional military leadership practices.
"What matters is not the person, but the language of their heart," said Legion.
Legion served in the U.S. military for twenty years, earned a BA in English from American Military University, and an MA in English from Arizona State University.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Born In The United States Army is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
