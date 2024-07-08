A Modo Mio Pizzeria Featured in "USA 2024 Excellent Pizzerias" List

"We are grateful to be considered one of the best pizzerias in the U.S. We always strive to do better," says Founder Joe Farruggio, who also owns the Washington, DC celebrity hotspot Il Canale, and the rapidly expanding 90 Second Pizza Chain. Post this

According to Executive Chef/Pizzaiuolo Antonio Biglietto, "Napoli is the star ingredient in our recipe for success." He credits the combination of having 2 Neapolitan pizza-makers, the best Italian ingredients, and a Neapolitan pizza oven that give A Modo Mio an advantage. Having grown up in Naples, Chef Antonio and his nephew, Pizzaiuolo Antonio Riccio have pizza-making in their DNA. Chef Antonio loves bringing the authentic and innovative flavors and time honored techniques of Naples to the United States and feels that the fast-paced nature of the businesses fuel his creativity in the kitchen. Pizzaiuolo Antonio Riccio placed 7th in the Pizza Championships at Pizza Expo in Las Vegas this year in the Neapolitan category. Inheriting his passion from his uncle, he says, "To make perfect Neapolitan pizza everything needs to be perfect; the ingredients, the communication, the pizzaiuolo's technique, and the service." It's this commitment to perfection that has also earned A Modo Mio the coveted VPN (Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana) certification of Neapolitan authenticity.

Unlike many smaller pizzerias, A Modo Mio boasts 130 seats, offers the same authentic pizzas at lunch and dinner, and offers a full menu of homemade Italian pastas, wild-caught seafood, sizzling steak, craft cocktails, authentic desserts, and a carefully crafted wine list. Owned and operated by Italians, A Modo Mio has garnered accolades both in Italy and the United States.

For more information visit amodomiopizza.com

To schedule media interviews, presentations, or events, please contact Rosario Farruggio at [email protected]

Media Contact

Rosario Farruggio, A Modo Mio, 1 (703)-532-0990, [email protected], https://amodomiopizza.com/

SOURCE A Modo Mio