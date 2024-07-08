A Modo Mio Pizzeria Featured in "USA 2024 Excellent Pizzerias" List

The newly revamped 46-year-old landmark location known for its authentic Neapolitan pizzas and authentic Italian cuisine earned an honorable mention from 50 Top Pizza (The first guide of the best pizzas in the world) for the second year in a row.
ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you're looking for genuine Neapolitan pizza, excellent service, and great value in the Washington, DC area, one of award-winning restaurateur, Joe Farruggio's concepts (Il Canale, A Modo Mio, and 90 Second Pizza) will probably come to mind. In 2020 Mr. Farruggio consolidated his family's Virginia restaurants, originally opened in 1978, into a single Arlington location, which reopened in October 2020 with a new name, A Modo Mio, which means "My Way" in Italian. Nowadays the enlarged A Modo Mio family is proud to operate the location "his way," meaning that family members remain closely involved at each restaurant to ensure the superior customer service that they proudly provide each day. A Modo Mio is more than just pizza and pasta, it's a business concept created with a rich history by Italian immigrants to the U.S. enhanced by the culinary creativity of Sicily and Naples.
Today the location continues to thrive thanks to Chef/Pizzaiuolo/Partner Antonio Biglietto, Pizzaiuolo Antonio Riccio, and Director Rosario Farruggio. A Modo Mio was featured on 50 Top Pizza's USA 2024 Excellent Pizzerias list in 2023, in 2024 A Modo Mio was featured in 50 Top Pizza as having one of best 50 pizzas in the US.
According to Executive Chef/Pizzaiuolo Antonio Biglietto, "Napoli is the star ingredient in our recipe for success." He credits the combination of having 2 Neapolitan pizza-makers, the best Italian ingredients, and a Neapolitan pizza oven that give A Modo Mio an advantage. Having grown up in Naples, Chef Antonio and his nephew, Pizzaiuolo Antonio Riccio have pizza-making in their DNA. Chef Antonio loves bringing the authentic and innovative flavors and time honored techniques of Naples to the United States and feels that the fast-paced nature of the businesses fuel his creativity in the kitchen. Pizzaiuolo Antonio Riccio placed 7th in the Pizza Championships at Pizza Expo in Las Vegas this year in the Neapolitan category. Inheriting his passion from his uncle, he says, "To make perfect Neapolitan pizza everything needs to be perfect; the ingredients, the communication, the pizzaiuolo's technique, and the service." It's this commitment to perfection that has also earned A Modo Mio the coveted VPN (Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana) certification of Neapolitan authenticity.
Unlike many smaller pizzerias, A Modo Mio boasts 130 seats, offers the same authentic pizzas at lunch and dinner, and offers a full menu of homemade Italian pastas, wild-caught seafood, sizzling steak, craft cocktails, authentic desserts, and a carefully crafted wine list. Owned and operated by Italians, A Modo Mio has garnered accolades both in Italy and the United States.
For more information visit amodomiopizza.com
