A Month's Worth Of Devotions Inspired By Real Life Experiences

Xulon Press presents a 30-day devotional for those seeking a closer relationship with God.
PUYALLUP, Wash., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Karissa Gillespie encourages readers to grow in spiritual maturity with her new book, When You Walk By Faith: A 30-Day Devotional Story ($10.99, paperback, 9781662899362; $4.99, e-book, 9781662899379).
Faith in the Lord is what got Gillespie through many situations in her life, and she shares that journey with the Lord in this devotional. She realized that God didn't magically accept her when she could scrounge up enough faith; rather, as she drew closer to the Lord, her faith naturally grew stronger. That spiritual growth is what she desires for her readers as they embark on this 30-day journey.
"We all have tough times in life and I wrote this devotional hoping it will help and inspire others to build their faith and bring themselves closer to God," said Gillespie.
Karissa Gillespie is a cosmetologist and author, as well as the proud mother of three girls. She loves writing about faith, sharing the gospel, and participating in service projects. Gillespie continues to reside in her hometown of Seattle, WA.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. When You Walk By Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
