A Mosaic of World Wine Regions to be Presented By Industry Experts at the International Volcanic Wine Conference

The 4th edition of the Conference features a packed schedule of masterclass seminars and over seventy producers in the grand tasting

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Volcanic Wines Conference is thrilled to present a dynamic program of masterclasses for attendees to explore the world of volcanic wines throughout the day on June 18th, in New York City. This schedule includes four opportunities to learn more about the unique aspects of volcanic terroir from across the globe, in addition to a packed walk-around event. The Volcanic Wine Conference is presented by Volcanic Wines International, a partnership between John Szabo, MS and Colangelo & Partners.

The Seminars

11:00 - 11:50 AM: Upper Left Rocks: Exploring the Volcanic Influence in Columbia and Willamette Valleys, will delve into the wines of the Pacific Northwest led by Ron Edwards MS, Ryan Pennington, COO at L'Ecole № 41, and John Szabo MS. Hosted by Winebow, the masterclass include wines from L'Ecole, Adelsheim, Lemelson, Bledsoe | McDaniels, Archery Summit, and Doubleback. "I am super excited to explore the influence of basalt-based soils on the wines of Columbia Valley and Willamette Valley. Sharing this conversation with Ryan Pennington of l'L'Ecole № 41 and John Szabo, MS is a special treat and we rarely have so many of the region's wines in one place," says Ron Edwards, MS Winebow.

12:20 - 1:10 PM: From Etna to Pantelleria: Volcanic Terroir of Sicily and Donnafugata's Experience, will feature the wines from the dynamic regions of Pantelleria and Etna courtesy of Donnafugata, a historic Sicilian estate, with John Szabo MS and Antonio Rallo. "We are proud to be part of this incredible conference and lead this special masterclass," says Antonio Rallo, Donnafugata Owner and Winemaker. "All of the wines presented come from volcanic territories that produce grapes with unique personalities are born and are capable of transmitting an extraordinary 'sense of place'." Donnafugata offers a Sicilian perspective on producing authentic and sustainable wines that represent the island in an innovative way along with their commitment to protect the biodiversity of Sicily through the cultivation of indigenous varieties. The wines from Etna stand out for their elegance, minerality, and energy, which Donnafugata sees as the true soul of volcanic wines. Winemaking in Pantelleria is a heroic endeavor and a true labor of love.

1:40 - 2:30 PM: The Atlantic's Hidden Gems: Unveiling Canarian Wines and their Exclusive Varieties is sponsored by GMR Canarias, under the brand Volcanic Xperience, and led by Ana María Martín, sommelier and holder of a diploma in Wine & Spirits (London). This seminar will focus on the unique terroirs of the region and the varietals that make up the island's incredibly distinctive wines with examples from seven producers including Zanata, Niray, Alante, El Grifo, Pierda Fluida, Tendal and El Sitio. "The Canary Islands are a viticultural marvel situated off the Saharan coast, boasting a rich wine-making history spanning over 500 years and housing a unique collection of grape varieties found nowhere else in the world," says Aitor Marcos, Sales Director GMR Canarias. "Positioned at the intersection of three continents, this region has preserved ancient grape varieties, many of which have vanished elsewhere but have thrived here, contributing to a distinctive plant heritage that produces exceptional wines. The resurgence of Canary Island wines underscores their historical significance and establishes them as a standard for global innovation and quality in viticulture."

3:30 - 3:50 PM: A Curated Tour of the Legends of Santorini, the final masterclass of the day, will explore the Sigalas, Santo Wines, Estate Argyros, and Vassaltis. "In the more than 30 years of my wine journey, the island of Santorini has the most intriguing and fascinating vineyard sites in the world, for me. The breadth of history, its purity of traditional cultivation, and the topographic makeup of this island make it a living museum of wine production," says Ted Diamantis, President of Diamond Importers Inc. "The wines are so terroir-driven that they instantly recall where they are produced and their unique structure speaks of true volcanic origins." Assyrtiko from Santorini has now proven after 5000 years of its existence and is one of the most important grape varieties in the world. The wines it produces are some of the most expressive representations of a place and each glass holds a thread of history unparalleled in the world of wine, which will be explored by John Szabo MS, Ted Diamantis, in conjunction with Amy Racine, Beverage Director & Partner for JF Restaurants and Kostas Tellis, Chief Agronomist for Sigalas, Santorini.

