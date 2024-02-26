A Murder, A Powerful Prayer, And A Supernatural Gift Produce An Incredible Experience

As I witness a world moving closer to darkness, I believe this book can provide entertainment to a society seeking to be entertained while providing a message of love, grace, mercy, forgiveness, and compassion. Post this

"As I witness a world moving closer to darkness, I believe this book can provide entertainment to a society seeking to be entertained while providing a message of love, grace, mercy, forgiveness, and compassion. Ultimately, this novel can reach many people with the message of everlasting life through salvation by accepting Jesus as Savior," said Headworth.

Paul Headworth is a disabled United States Air Force Veteran who retired from the United States Postal Service as a Postmaster. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Religion through Liberty University, and was inspired to write the completed version of Prophetic Redemption after watching the movie "Passion of the Christ". Headworth enjoys traveling, sports, lifting weights, and general fitness. He currently resides in Florida.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Prophetic Redemption is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

