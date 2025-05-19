A Name, a Voice, a Future: One Girl's Rebellion Against a Life She Didn't Choose

Holly Brough takes readers back to 19th-century Spain in her award-winning romantic historical fiction

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Set in 19th-centry Spain, award-winning author Holly Brough draws readers into the emotionally immersive story of Amalia Maritimo, a spirited teenage girl whose life is upended when she is sold into servitude. "The Name I Choose," follows Amalia as she relentlessly rebels against those who would control her, fighting for dignity and self-determination in the face of cruelty and exploitation.

Amalia is the family's workhorse, responsible for cleaning, cooking, and childcare, tasks that she had been assigned since she was only five years old. Her mother, Luisa, is vain and emotionally abusive, while her father is manipulative and self-serving, selling Amalia away to a powerful man with a dark past, Manuel Tudó.

Brough tackles themes of identity, abuse, familial betrayal, resilience, and the enduring search for freedom and self-worth, all woven through the context of 19th-century Spain's social hierarchies and patriarchal society.

Amalia quickly realizes the Tudó estate is a gilded cage. She is hired under vague pretenses, officially to help care for the Tudó children, but her duties are suspiciously undefined. Manuel's predatory behavior towards her only escalates in an attempt to control and terrify her into complying with his desires, much like he did to her mother almost 20 years prior. Amalia seeks comfort in the arms of the future king of Spain, only to find herself discarded and pregnant.

Forced to flee for both her and her child's safety, Amalia seeks refuge on a small island in the Balearic Sea, but her past continues to threaten her safety and her future. Amalia's struggle to find her independence amid terrible events, including false promises and forced prostitution, brings her to her lowest point. Finally given an opportunity out of her situation, she first has to forgive herself and those who hurt her to accept an unlikely ally.

"Amalia, like so many of us, is more than just a name or a label," Brough said. "When someone hurts us, it can be difficult to keep our hearts open, to rediscover who we are, and to trust again. Forgiveness is hard, but forgiving ourselves is even harder. Often, it's through others that we come to understand our worth, but only God can truly heal us."

Brough plans to continue Amalia's story in future books.

"The Name I Choose"

By Holly Brough

ISBN: 9781669823681 (softcover); 9781669823698 (hardcover); 9781669823674 (electronic); 9781669841548 (audio)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Holly Brough didn't love to read until after she gave birth to her first child. Her mother was an avid reader, from self-help books to romance to historical to religious. Their family library was extensive. At a young age, Brough found it difficult to grasp the importance of sitting down in a quiet room with a book in hand. Not until she became a parent did she value the way books could be helpful, providing adventure, hope, solutions, and insight through the eyes of someone else. Writing "The Name I Choose," has been a rewarding challenge. She has loved sharing Amalia's story with her husband, three children, and readers throughout the US and Canada. To learn more, please visit https://www.hollybrough-tnic.com.

