A New Book, "THE LION OF THE LEADER THE WORLD DESERVES."

"THE LION OF THE LEADER THE WORLD DESERVES," Anosognosia of the leftist and liberalism governance disorder," explores the profound disconnection between current leadership and Americans' everyday realities. Author Yakob Adhanom draws inspiration from the prophet Jeremiah to highlight the dangers of leaders who ignore their failures and seek endorsements from wealthy elites while neglecting the struggles of the average citizen. The book explores the concept of "anosognosia" in governance, where leaders are unaware of their deficiencies. It criticizes the disingenuous promises of peace amid rising inflation, soaring living costs, and foreign conflicts. Adhanom argues that such leadership is driven by popularity rather than principle, favoring policies that benefit the elite while ordinary citizens suffer. Adhanom urges voters to demand leaders rooted in reality and committed to truth, integrity, and accountability. He emphasizes the need for governance that prioritizes the well-being of all Americans, not jus

"They dress the wound of my people as though it were not serious. 'Peace, peace,' they say, when there is no peace." — Jeremiah 6:14

In his latest book, "THE LION OF THE LEADER THE WORLD DESERVES, Anosognosia of the leftist and liberalism governance disorder," author Yakob Adhanom explores the disconnect between leadership and the every day realities Americans face. Drawing inspiration from the words of the prophet Jeremiah, Adhanom highlights the dangers of leaders who ignore their failures and seek endorsements from wealthy elites while disregarding the struggles of the average citizen. The book calls for leadership that prioritizes the well-being of all Americans rather than catering to the privileged few.

Adhanom urges voters to recognize the need for leaders rooted in objective reality and committed to truth, integrity, and accountability. Inspired by the profound words of the prophet Jeremiah, the author emphasizes the gap between a ruling class making hollow promises of "Peace, peace" amidst inflation, rising costs, and foreign strife. He argues that the endorsement of policies by the insulated wealthy elite exposes a troubling disconnect between leadership and the citizens they are meant to serve. He asserts that this is not how to lead a nation founded on the principles of opportunity and fairness for everyone.

"The Lion of a Leader" explores the dangers of governance driven by popularity instead of principle. It criticizes policies that favor domestic beneficiaries, foreign actors, and elite supporters while ignoring the struggles of everyday Americans. The book highlights the impact of rising food and fuel costs and homeownership challenges, revealing how flawed policies leave ordinary citizens struggling while the privileged few remain unaffected by economic realities.

This book urges Americans to recognize the urgent need for grounded leaders not swayed by resentment, division, or elite approval. It contrasts leaders who risk personal costs for the nation's good with those who silence opposition and obscure the truth. For readers disillusioned by current governance and seeking authentic leadership, "The Lion of a Leader the World Deserves" is a powerful call to action.

This release underscores the need for leadership that champions the interests of the ordinary citizen over those of insulated elites, advocating for a government focused on truth, integrity, and real accountability.

About the author

Yakob Adhanom has an educational background in theology, sociology, psychology, leadership, and counseling. He is the founder of Procurement Investment Group LLC and Procurement Investment Group LLC Limousines, works for Gwinnett County Public Schools, and has experience in radio broadcasting and freelancing. Adhanom believes he can be an inspiring voice behind this book because he has firsthand experience working and volunteering in communities. With extensive experience helping people, Adhanom offers a unique perspective on the convergence of governance, psychology, faith, and cultural trends in modern America. He lives in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife, their adult son, and their daughter. "THE LION OF A LEADER THE WORLD DESERVES: Anosognosia of the Leftist and Liberalism Governance Disorder" Published 10/22/2024

