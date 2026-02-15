A New Chapter Begins at Campkin's RV Centre as Jamie McMillan Takes Ownership

A new chapter begins at Campkin's RV Centre as Jamie McMillan takes the helm to carry forward a 53-year legacy of RV excellence.

WHITBY, ON, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An exciting new chapter begins as Jamie McMillan proudly announces the purchase of Campkin's RV Centre from longtime owner Roland Goreski, marking a meaningful transition built on respect, continuity, and a shared passion for the RV lifestyle.

For years, Roland Goreski has been a trusted and respected name in the RV community. His commitment to customers, deep industry knowledge, and dedication to helping families create lifelong camping memories have shaped Campkin's RV Centre into the dealership it is today. Jamie McMillan is honored to carry the Campkin's legacy forward while bringing fresh energy, new ideas, and continued growth to the business.

"My first experience with Campkin's was as a customer, when I purchased my first tent trailer so my family could enjoy the RV lifestyle. I was later hired by Brad Campkin in 2011, and I've worked alongside Roland since he acquired the business in 2013. Both Brad and Roland invested in me over the years and played a major role in developing my knowledge of the RV industry," said McMillan. "The relationships, the reputation, and the culture of putting customers first are things I deeply respect. My goal is to build on that strong foundation, continue serving our community with the same integrity, and help even more families discover the freedom and adventure of RVing. I want Campkin's to be known as a dealership run by RVers, for the RV community."

Customers can expect the same friendly team, trusted service, and customer-first approach they've come to know for over 53 years — along with exciting future developments aimed at enhancing the buying and ownership experience.

Roland Goreski has expressed his confidence in the transition, sharing his belief that Campkin's RV Centre is in great hands moving forward.

This ownership transition represents not just a change in leadership, but a renewed commitment to innovation, service excellence, and growing the RV community for years to come.

The future is bright at Campkin's RV Centre — and the road ahead is wide open.

For more information, visit campkins.com or stop by the dealership to say hello.

Media Contact

Jamie McMillan, Campkin's RV Centre, 1 905-655-8613, [email protected], https://campkins.com

SOURCE Campkin’s RV Centre