A New Chapter for a Trusted Name: Triple T Electric Partners with PowerChampions To Become Triple T Critical Power Services

"The Midlands is a critical market, and Triple T has earned deep trust within it. By combining that local leadership with the strength and resources of PowerChampions, we're creating a true critical power partner for facilities that can't afford downtime." Post this

For Tony Truett, the decision was rooted in something deeper than strategy. It all came down to a first meeting. "Nothing has ever gotten this close and personal to me," Tony shared. "From the moment I met Ashish, I knew this was different. This was never about the money—it was about making sure we could continue to bring value, create jobs, and build genuine partnerships with the facilities we've worked with for years here in the Midlands." That connection—immediate and sincere—set the tone for everything that followed.

Christy saw it too. "I have never seen Tony have this level of conviction or excitement," said Christy Truett. "From our day one conversation with PowerChampions, we felt a level of support and care that we hadn't experienced in any other conversations. That meant everything to us."

For years, Triple T has been known as a reliable electrical contractor serving commercial and industrial clients across South Carolina. As customer needs have evolved, so has the company. Today's facilities need more than electrical support alone—they need dependable backup power, ongoing maintenance, and a partner who understands how critical it is to keep systems running.

As Triple T Critical Power Services, the company will now provide a broader end-to-end offering, including:

Electrical services

Generator sales and installation

Preventive maintenance programs

Rental generators

24/7 emergency support

This expansion allows Triple T to continue doing what it has always done best: taking care of its customers, now with even greater capabilities, resources, and support behind the team.

For Ashish Achlerkar, founder of PowerChampions, the value of the partnership was immediately clear. "Tony and Christy have built something truly special in this community," said Ashish. "Our role is to support that, to bring additional resources, training, and technology so that their team can continue to deliver at the highest level while also expanding what's possible. PowerChampions has made a significant investment in taking care of people, through benefits, pay, culture, and long-term career opportunities, because we believe great companies are built by great teams."

Even as the company expands, the heart of the business remains the same: its people. Customers will continue working with the same trusted team they have relied on for years—the same technicians, the same leadership, and the same commitment to quality, accountability, and responsiveness. What changes is the level of support standing behind them.

"The Midlands is a critical market, and Triple T has earned deep trust within it," said Erik Duthie, Head of Operations at PowerChampions. "By combining that local leadership with the strength and resources of PowerChampions, we're creating a true critical power partner for facilities that can't afford downtime."

While the name is changing, Triple T's commitment to the community remains constant. Giving back and supporting meaningful causes has always been part of the company's foundation—and it will continue to be a priority moving forward. As Tony says, "This community has supported us from day one. Continuing to give back and stay involved is part of who we are and always will be."

The transition to Triple T Critical Power Services is more than just a rebrand. It reflects a clear path forward – one centered on expanding capabilities, strengthening operations, supporting customers in new ways, creating opportunities for team members, and building lasting partnerships across the Midlands.

For customers, the message is simple: the same trusted team—now even stronger.

About Triple T Critical Power Services

Triple T Critical Power Services provides commercial and industrial electrical and generator solutions across South Carolina. With a focus on reliability, responsiveness, and long-term partnership, the company supports facilities that depend on uptime every day.

About PowerChampions

PowerChampions is a national platform transforming how organizations manage backup power. Through a network of local partners and its own branded depots, PowerChampions delivers generator sales, service, and energy resiliency solutions backed by deep expertise and a people-first approach.

Media Contact

Shana Duthie, PowerChampions, 1 9097547772, [email protected], www.power-champions.com

SOURCE PowerChampions