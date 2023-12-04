A New Children's Book, ''Gumdrops & Lollipops'' by Dr. Moose, Aims to Shield Youth from the Looming Threat of Drugs

Let's End Drug Use Among Youth!!!

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world where the safety and well-being of children are paramount, Dr. Moose, a mother of four with a background in behavioral health, has penned an inspiring children's book crafted to keep the youngest generation safeguarded from the distressing grip of fentanyl.

In today's reality, where reports of fentanyl-related tragedies involving children continue to surface nationwide (as reported by NPR, NBC News, and Los Angeles Times), Dr. Moose's "Gumdrops & Lollipops" takes a bold stand against this grim reality.

This compelling children's book, precisely curated by Dr. Moose, tackles the dire issue of fentanyl exposure, gently leading children away from the clutches of this menacing drug. "Gumdrops & Lollipops" promotes critical thinking skills and provides a platform for nurturing empowerment among youth.

With a target audience including schools, teachers, parents, children, social workers, health departments, and hospitals, the book advocates a responsible, safety-first approach to combating the fentanyl crisis. The message in "Gumdrops & Lollipops" goes beyond a traditional narrative; it encourages young readers to make informed, life-preserving choices.

Kalisha Eddington, CEO of Galaxy Arizona LLC, the organization championing children's well-being, states, "Our books provide a unique perspective on social issues impacting youth worldwide. We focus on mental health, behavioral health, assertiveness, and critical-thinking skills, cultivating children to be children, free from harm's way."

With the recent surge in fentanyl-related incidents involving children, the release of "Gumdrops & Lollipops" comes at a critical time. Dr. Moose's expertise in behavioral health and her commitment to child safety make this children's book a powerful tool in the ongoing effort to protect our youth. The book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble online.

