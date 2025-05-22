A New Christmas Story Invites Families To Explore Another World

"I hope my stories illustrate how embracing 'the fear of the LORD' principle leads to trustworthy wisdom and knowledge—guiding us away from life's pitfalls and toward a deeper understanding of how to apply God's laws in all areas of life" Post this

"I hope my stories illustrate how embracing 'the fear of the LORD' principle leads to trustworthy wisdom and knowledge—guiding us away from life's pitfalls and toward a deeper understanding of how to apply God's laws in all areas of life," said Dyer.

J.J. Dyer spent his career in municipal and campus law enforcement observing how decisions—rooted in or apart from God's law—shaped lives and outcomes. A devoted Christian, husband, father, and grandfather, he seeks to live by faith through trust and obedience to the Lord. His journey into storytelling began with his children, whose love for stories inspired him to create "One Distraction Too Many!" -- a story included in Appendix A of Treetop.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Treetop is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

