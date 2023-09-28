A new creator brand emerges; Curios wins trademark protection for "Curios" and "Key to the Metaverse", acquires domain "cur.io"

This recognition validates our dedication to fostering a vibrant creative community and underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional platform for both creators and their audiences. Tweet this

In addition to securing the trademark rights, Curios is pleased to announce the acquisition of the domain name "cur.io." - this domain name has been added to Curios' domain name portfolio which includes coveted TLDs such as "curios.com" and more. This strategic move further enhances the company's brand presence and offers exciting opportunities for both creators and users of the platform. "Cur.io" will serve as a valuable tool for generating short URLs that redirect to creator profiles on the Curios platform, making it easier than ever for fans and followers to discover and engage with their favorite creators.

"We are extremely proud to have been granted the trademark rights for 'Curios' by the USPTO," said Grant Powell, Founder at Curios, Inc. "This recognition validates our dedication to fostering a vibrant creative community and underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional platform for both creators and their audiences. The acquisition of 'cur.io' is another exciting development that will enhance the user experience and make it even simpler for people to connect with the content they love."

The "cur.io" domain name is not only concise and memorable but also aligns perfectly with Curios' mission to make Web3 and blockchain technologies more accessible and easier to use, for everyone. This acquisition marks another milestone in the company's growth and its ongoing efforts to facilitate meaningful connections between creators and their supporters.

Curios looks forward to continuing its journey as a leading platform for content creators and enthusiasts, and the awarding of the trademark rights for "Curios" and the acquisition of "cur.io" underscore the company's dedication to elevating the online content creation experience.

The trademark serial number registered to Curios for "Curios" is 90772856, and provides the following description of Curios' goods and services:

IC 036. US 100 101 102. G & S: Financial brokerage services for exchanging cryptocurrency ; Cryptocurrency exchange services featuring blockchain technology; Financial exchange services, namely, exchange of digital tokens based on blockchain technology; Providing online information services in the fields of the valuation of collectible digital art files, photographs, music files, audio and video files containing entertainment and music content. FIRST USE: 20200428. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200602





; exchange services featuring blockchain technology; Financial exchange services, namely, exchange of digital tokens based on blockchain technology; Providing online information services in the fields of the valuation of collectible digital art files, photographs, music files, audio and video files containing entertainment and music content. FIRST USE: 20200428. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200602 IC 042. US 100 101. G & S: Providing a website featuring technology that enables the creation and online display of digital collectible image files, music files, photographs, video files, and audio files that are authenticated by non- fungible tokens (NFTs); Providing online information services in the fields of the authentication and grading of collectible digital art files, photographs, music files, audio and video files containing entertainment and music; Providing a website featuring information in the field of authentication and grading of digital collectibles that are authenticated by non- fungible tokens (NFTs); Platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) featuring software platforms for providing access to digital art files and other digital collectibles, namely, photographs, music files, audio and video files containing entertainment and music, and for use as a cryptocurrency wallet for digital currencies using blockchain technology; Platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) featuring software platforms for use in electronically buying, selling, receiving, sending, storing, trading, and processing transactions in the field of digital art and digital collectibles, namely, entertainment and music authenticated by non- fungible tokens (NFTs), and for managing cryptocurrency transactions using blockchain technology; Platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) featuring software platforms for providing information, communications, and authentications of digital art files and digital collectibles, namely, entertainment and music that are authenticated by NFTs and application tokens, and are for purchase via cryptocurrencies ; platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) featuring software platforms for downloading, receiving, sending, and storing software, data, links, video files, and image files from the Internet; platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) featuring software platforms for providing access to digital marketplaces and auctions; technology consultation services in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in the field of digital art and digital collectibles, namely entertainment and music which are authenticated by non- fungible tokens NFTs, application tokens and for purchase by cryptocurrencies . FIRST USE: 20200428. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200602

The trademark serial number registered to Curios for "Key to the Metaverse" is 90772856, and provides the following description of Curios' goods and services:

IC 042. US 100 101. G & S: Providing online non-downloadable computer software platforms for access to crypto currencies, the metaverse, online gaming and non- fungible tokens. FIRST USE: 20220221. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20220221

About Curios

Curios is a revolutionary platform that empowers creators to craft, share, and monetize their content while connecting with a global audience. Through its suite of innovative creator tools and exclusive marketplace, Curios redefines the way creators and fans interact, fostering a vibrant community built on creativity and collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.curios.com.

You can learn more about Curios' trademarks at https://www.curios.com/trademarks.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected], https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc.