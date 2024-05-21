A New Culinary Journey: Windows on Aruba Restaurant Introduces Limited-Time Pop-Up Menu 'Mesa Latina'

Chef Darwin Torres has crafted a menu that celebrates the culinary traditions of Latin America. "Mesa Latina represents the culmination of decades spent exploring the diverse flavors and culinary trends across various Latin countries during my travels and the culture rooted in my heritage." Post this

"Latin cuisine offers an expansive canvas where we can creatively incorporate ingredients from the entire American region," says Torres. "This menu features a mosaic of flavors from North, Central, and South America, with a Caribbean, Asian, and Middle Eastern twist. Each dish on our menu reflects a heartfelt homage to the dynamic fusion of cultures that define Latin cuisine."

Mesa Latina by Windows on Aruba is poised to captivate the palates of discerning diners, offering a complete sensory journey. A bright perimeter of floor-to-ceiling windows circles the dining room, so your experience will be illuminated by late afternoon sun rays and spectacular panoramic views of the sun setting over Divi's lush golf greens. This expansive restaurant is perfect for intimate tables or large family gatherings where great conversation, dish sharing, and dining memories are encouraged.

Expect savory classic comfort dishes like the deep-fried coxinha, a delightful array of inventive cold and hot starters like grilled octopus and fresh ceviche, hearty meat creations, succulent seafood, and healthy vegan specialties, all perfectly accompanied by zingy and refreshing cocktails. Don't forget to snap some photos—Torres is known for his flavorful cooking, impressive culinary artistry, and beautiful plating techniques.

If you're itching to try out these new dishes for brunch, you're in luck! For a limited time, you can sample some of them starting May 24 on Windows on Aruba's Friday and Saturday Late Night Brunch menu and May 26 during the Sunday Brunch menu.

Whether you seek a memorable new dining experience or an exquisite meal with stunning views, Mesa Latina promises to deliver an unforgettable culinary adventure. View the full menu here, and be amongst the first to dine at Mesa Latina by making reservations on OpenTable, calling 297-523-5017, or emailing [email protected].

All-inclusive guests staying at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Tamarijn All-Inclusive, and Divi Aruba All-Inclusive may dine for dinner at Windows on Aruba for $55 per person (beverages not included). Some items may be at an additional charge. There is no special pricing for Late-Night or Sunday Brunch. Buen provecho!

Windows on Aruba is located on the top floor of the Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort clubhouse: J.E. Irausquin Blvd 93, Oranjestad, Aruba.

Windows on Aruba Facebook

Media Contact

Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, 4342684633, [email protected], DiviResorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts