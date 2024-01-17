A New Era at DH Technologies: Announcing Our Transformation to an Employee-Owned Company

We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in the journey of DH Technologies. As part of our commitment to innovation, employee empowerment, and sustainable growth, we have officially transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) https://www.dhtech.com/employee-owned-company. This transformation marks a new chapter in our story. An ESOP not only empowers our employees by making them shareholders, but it also reinforces our core values of teamwork, dedication, and shared success. Our team is our greatest asset, and now, they are also our partners in every sense of the word. Why an ESOP? We believe in creating a culture where every member feels invested in our collective success. This move aligns with our vision of fostering a more inclusive and collaborative workplace, where each contribution is recognized and rewarded. As we embark on this exciting journey, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated employees, loyal clients, and supportive community. Your trust and collaboration have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. Stay tuned as we continue to innovate and grow together. Here's to a future where every employee is an owner, and every success is shared!

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), marking a significant milestone in the company's history. This strategic move underscores DH Technologies' unwavering commitment to its customers, vendor partners, and employees, as all current employees become integral participants in the ESOP, making the company 100% employee-owned.